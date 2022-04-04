Australia records 38 COVID-19 deaths as prime minister encourages states to ease isolation rules

Another 38 people have died with COVID-19 in Australia, as Scott Morrison encourages state premiers to ease isolation rules despite an anticipated uptick in cases this winter.





The prime minister said it was ultimately a decision for premiers to make, but they needed to weigh up the economic consequences of keeping the current rules in place.

"I have always been a fan of these isolation rules being eased," he told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

"I know the impact it has on the economy - of people not being able to go to work, the impact on caring for children, and the disruption it has."

The prime minister's comments come after the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee recommended a nationally consistent approach to transition away from close contact quarantine requirements.

On Tuesday, NSW recorded 12 deaths with a rise in COVID-19 cases as 19,183 people tested positive for the virus.

There has been a rise in hospitalisations with 1,467 people now admitted, a rise by nearly 50 from Monday. Of those, 56 are in intensive care.

In Victoria, eight deaths were recorded on Tuesday and 12,007 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of the 339 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 18 are in intensive care.

Western Australian authorities recorded five historical deaths, dating back to 31 March.

There were 8,145 people new cases and 242 are in hospital, with six in ICU.

South Australia recorded 5,068 cases and four deaths.

There was one death in the ACT and 918 new infections.

In Tasmania, no deaths were recorded, but 2,437 people have tested positive.

Northern Territory and Queensland to ease restrictions

The Northern Territory has scrapped the need for a COVID-19 vaccine pass to enter bars, pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, casinos, cinemas and theatres.

This means unvaccinated people can again enter those venues.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said the move was another step towards learning to live with the virus.

"[But] it is important for Territorians to not relax too much, our numbers are creeping up," she told reporters, referring to the 550 new cases reported on Tuesday.

"We're not out of the woods yet."

Queensland will also ease vaccine requirements at hospitality venues in time for the Easter holidays.

The sunshine state reported 9,946 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

From 14 April, the requirement to check-in and to be fully vaccinated at pubs, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and public buildings will come to an end.

Vaccination and check-in requirements will continue for vulnerable settings, such as hospitals and residential aged care, as well as for workers in high-risk settings including schools and childcare centres.