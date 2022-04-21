Australia records another 43 COVID-19 deaths as ACT expected to scrap isolation rules

Australia has recorded another 43 COVID-19-related deaths, as the ACT government suggests it will follow Victoria and NSW in scrapping close contact isolation rules.





NSW recorded 16 deaths, Queensland 15, Victoria 11, and Tasmania saw one fatality on Thursday.

NSW reported 17,447 new COVID-19 cases, while Victoria reported 10,674.

A further 9,281 infections were recorded in Queensland, Western Australia reported 9,134 new cases, and there were 1,468 in Tasmania.

Some 1,641 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in NSW, including 69 in intensive care units (ICU), and there are 444 patients with the virus in Victorian hospitals, including 35 in ICU.

There are 248 people with COVID-19 in Western Australia hospitals, including nine in ICU; 58 people are hospitalised in Tasmania, including one in ICU, and 58 people hospitalised in Queensland have the virus, including one in ICU.

ACT expected to phase out isolation rules

On the eve of COVID-19 isolation rules being ditched for household contacts of people with the virus in NSW and Victoria, the ACT is expected to follow suit.

in NSW from 6pm on Friday and in Victoria from 11.59pm on Friday.

Close contacts will have to undertake daily rapid antigen tests, wear masks indoors and work from home where possible.

They will also have to notify their employers and avoid high-risk environments like hospitals and aged care settings.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has indicated the nation's capital will make a similar announcement on Thursday.

"The ACT government is keen to ensure that ACT public health directions are consistent with settings in NSW and Victoria to the greatest extent possible, taking account of our local circumstances," she told the ABC.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the easing of restrictions was an important milestone for the state after an "incredibly challenging" two years.

"People haven't been able to say goodbye to their loved ones, weddings have been postponed, people have lost jobs," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

"When it comes to COVID I think we all have a lot to be proud of. These changes (are) another mark in our COVID journey."

The government would work with unions to determine which industries would still require workers to be vaccinated, with the health and education sectors likely to keep the vaccine mandate.

From April 30 hotel quarantine for unvaccinated international returning travellers will also end in NSW, while social distancing on public transport will also be ditched, but masks will still be required for commuters as well as on planes, inside airports and cruise terminals.

Industry groups welcomed the easing of restrictions, which they say will help address staffing shortages, particularly in retail and hospitality.