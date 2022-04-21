Australia records another 49 COVID-19 deaths as ACT scraps isolation rules

Australia has recorded another 43 COVID-19-related deaths, as the ACT government announces it will follow Victoria and NSW in scrapping close contact isolation rules.





NSW recorded 16 deaths with 15 in Queensland and 11 in Victoria. South Australia reported three deaths and both Tasmania and the ACT had one fatality each on Thursday.

Western Australia recorded two historical deaths dating back to 5 April.

NSW reported 17,447 new COVID-19 cases, while Victoria reported 10,674.

A further 9,281 infections were recorded in Queensland, Western Australia reported 9,134 new cases, 4,079 in South Australia, 1,468 in Tasmania and 1,265 in the ACT.

Some 1,641 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in NSW, including 69 in intensive care units (ICU), and there are 444 patients with the virus in Victorian hospitals, including 35 in ICU.

There are 248 people with COVID-19 in Western Australia hospitals, including nine in ICU. In South Australia, 241 people are in hospital, including 11 in ICU.

Sixty-one people with COVID-19 are in ACT hospitals with three in ICU and 58 people are hospitalised in Tasmania, including one in ICU. In Queensland, 58 people are hospitalised, including one in ICU.

ACT phases out isolation rules

On the eve of COVID-19 isolation rules being ditched for household contacts of people with the virus in NSW and Victoria, the ACT has followed suit.

ACT Health announced that household contacts will not have to quarantine if they have no symptoms.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the changes align with those made in NSW and Victoria wherever possible, while accounting for local conditions.

The eased rules will begin to apply from 11:59pm on 26 April.

Close contacts will have to undertake daily rapid antigen tests, wear masks indoors and work from home where possible.

They will also have to notify their employers and avoid high-risk environments like hospitals and aged care settings.

People are to limit their movement in the community and minimise risks by wearing a mask indoors, avoiding crowded places, testing, working from home where possible and not entering high-risk settings for seven days.

The

in NSW from 6pm on Friday and in Victoria from 11:59pm on Friday.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the easing of restrictions was an important milestone for the state after an "incredibly challenging" two years.

"People haven't been able to say goodbye to their loved ones, weddings have been postponed, people have lost jobs," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

"When it comes to COVID I think we all have a lot to be proud of. These changes [are] another mark in our COVID journey."

The government would work with unions to determine which industries would still require workers to be vaccinated, with the health and education sectors likely to keep the vaccine mandate.

From 30 April, hotel quarantine for unvaccinated international returning travellers will also end in NSW, while social distancing on public transport will also be ditched, but masks will still be required for commuters as well as on planes, inside airports and cruise terminals.

Industry groups welcomed the easing of restrictions, which they say will help address staffing shortages, particularly in retail and hospitality.