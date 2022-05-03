Australia slaps further sanctions on Russian politicians as Moscow renews attack on Mariupol steel plant

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 "puppet" Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.





Foreign Minister Marise Payne says the sanctions and travel bans on the 110 individuals are in response to the violation of Ukrainian sovereignty "through their assertion of governmental authority".

Some of the Russian parliamentarians added voted in favour of the resolution calling for President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk, while the majority subsequently voted in favour of ratifying treaties with the regions.

"Australia reiterates our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the people of Ukraine," Senator Payne said.

Russian politician Oleg Matveichev was also listed for the dissemination of disinformation and propaganda.

"As a mouthpiece for President Putin, he even argued disingenuously for the payment of reparations for harm caused by Western sanctions and the war itself," Senator Payne said.

Australia has now sanctioned 812 individuals and 47 entities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russia has launched an attack on the encircled Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol after a ceasefire broke down with about 200 civilians trapped underground despite a United Nations-brokered evacuation.

In a Telegram video, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar of the Azov Regiment - a militia set up by Ukrainian ultra-nationalists in 2014 and later incorporated as a regiment in Ukraine's national guard - said that Russia pounded the steelworks with naval and barrel artillery through the night and dropped heavy bombs from planes.

Reuters could not independently verify his account.

People with children wait after arriving from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol at a centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Tuesday, 3 May, 2022. Source: AP / Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

However, Reuters images on Tuesday showed volleys of rockets fired from a Russian truck-mounted launcher towards Azovstal, a sprawling Soviet-era steel works.

"As of this moment, a powerful assault on the territory of the Azovstal plant is under way with the support of armoured vehicles, tanks, attempts to land on boats and a large number of infantry," Mr Palamar said.

He added that two civilians were killed and 10 injured, without providing evidence.

On Tuesday, the European Commission was expected to finalise a ban on buying Russian oil in an effort to squeeze the country's war chest.

The US Congress is considering a $46 billion military aid package and the United Kingdom this week vowed an additional $375 million in defence assistance.

"This is Ukraine's finest hour, (one) that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an address to Ukraine's parliament via videolink.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian forces had used the ceasefire at Azovstal to establish new firing positions, and that Russia-backed forces were now "beginning to destroy" those positions.

Further west along the Black Sea coast, high-precision missiles struck an airfield near the port of Odessa where advanced drones and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European allies were stored, according to Russia's defence ministry.

Ukraine confirmed a rocket strike in Odesa.

The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February is now heavily focused on the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, parts of which have been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Russia's troops are trying to encircle a large Ukrainian force there, attacking from three directions with massive bombardment along the front.

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he had asked for a meeting in Moscow with Putin to try to stop the war but had not received a response.

Mr Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that he was still open to dialogue with Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Mr Putin's policies were imperialistic, and that he would support Finland and Sweden if they decided to join NATO, as each is now considering.

"No one can assume that the Russian president and government will not on other occasions break international law with violence," Mr Scholz said.

Russian bombardments since troops invaded Ukraine have flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than five million to flee the country.

Russia calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists.

Ukraine and its allies say the fascist allegation is nonsense and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

The fighting at Azovstal followed a ceasefire around the complex that allowed several groups of civilians to escape Mariupol's last holdout of Ukrainian fighters in recent days.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said he hoped a first group of people would reach the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, adding that more civilians were trapped in bunkers and tunnels under the complex and 100,000 remained in the rest of the city.

Some other parts of Donetsk were under fire and regional authorities were trying to remove civilians from frontline areas, the Ukrainian president's office said.

Russian shelling killed at least nine civilians in Donetsk on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

Ukraine's military said Russian forces were trying to take the frontline town of Rubizhne.

Reuters could not independently verify Ukraine's battlefield accounts.

In Brussels, the European Commission was expected to approve a proposed sixth package of sanctions, including a possible embargo on Russian oil.

"This package should include clear steps to block Russia's revenues from energy resources," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Ambassadors from EU countries will discuss the proposed sanctions when they meet on Wednesday.