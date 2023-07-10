Australia to deploy aircraft for logistical support to Ukraine

Key Points Australia will deploy an Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft, which will be operating outside of Ukraine's airspace.

Australia will deploy a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft for logistical support to Ukraine, but won't enter the war-torn nation's airspace.





The early warning and control aircraft will help protect multinational logistics hubs, to ensure the uninterrupted flow of military and humanitarian aid into Ukraine.





The aircraft will be deployed for six months and based in Germany, and will operate within European airspace.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the deployment will include up to 100 crew and support personnel from Australia.





"This demonstrates Australia's commitment to upholding the rules-based international order," he told reporters in Berlin on Monday.





The aircraft will be sent as part of Operation Kudu, the Australian Defence Force's commitment to the training of Ukrainian recruits in the United Kingdom.



Australia's defence deal with Germany

Earlier, Mr Albanese announced Australia will sell locally made armoured vehicles to Germany under a $1 billion defence export deal.





The prime minister met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania.





More than 100 Brisbane-made Boxer heavy weapon carriers will be sold to Germany, one of the largest defence export deals in Australia's history.





"This is good for our defence, this is good for our national sovereignty, but it's also good for our economy," he told reporters in Berlin.





Mr Albanese said the sale of the vehicles, made by German defence manufacturer Rheinmetall, would be worth more than $1b to the Australian economy.



Australia's support for Ukraine

The talks with the German leader are expected to centre on manufacturing and clean energy, as well as security in the Indo-Pacific region and the war in Ukraine.





The federal government recently announced a package for Ukraine worth $110 million, which led the opposition to claim Australia's support was waning.





The prime minister reaffirmed Australia's backing for the Ukrainian government and people.





"This is about the people of Ukraine, struggling to defend their democracy and their sovereignty," he said.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's meetings at NATO summit

Mr Albanese's three-day visit to Europe will include a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.





He'll also meet with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, who have been invited to attend the NATO summit.





The leaders of the so-called "Indo-Pacific four" are set to discuss the war in Ukraine, along with the role of the region in Europe.



Ukraine's ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko thanked Mr Albanese for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, and said his nation was grateful for the military and humanitarian aid.



