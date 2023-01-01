Australia to impose COVID-19 tests for travellers coming from China

KEY POINTS Travellers from China will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to Australia.

The temporary measures will come into force from 5 January.

People coming from Hong Kong and Macau will be included in the mandatory testing.

Australia will impose mandatory COVID-19 testing for travellers arriving from China, after a spike in cases in the key tourism and business market.





Health Minister Mark Butler announced on Sunday that travellers would need to take a COVID test within the 48 hours before they travel and show evidence of a negative result before travelling to Australia starting from 5 January.





He cited the "lack of comprehensive information" that China's government was providing to the international community about the outbreak gripping the nation of 1.4 billion people.



"The decision to implement these temporary measures has been made out of an abundance of caution, taking into account the dynamic and evolving situation in China and the potential for new variants to emerge in an environment of high transmission," Mr Butler said.





"Australia is well positioned in its pandemic response. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Australia and internationally, in collaboration with medical experts.





"Our absolute priority is keeping our community safe and continuing to be a world leader when it comes to responding to the global COVID-19 pandemic."





The mandatory testing will apply to travellers from Hong Kong and Macau - in addition to those from mainland China.





Australia has now joined the US, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan, among other nations, in imposing the mandatory test requirement for arrivals from China.



Mr Butler said the government would provide further detail on the type of test passengers would need to take, but it was important to ensure they were "robust and verifiable".





"The Australian government shares the concerns that have been expressed over recent days by a number of other governments and importantly by the World Health Organisation," he said.





The health minister said advice provided by the nation's chief medical officers deemed travel between the two countries posed no immediate public health threat to Australia, which was well placed to manage the pandemic.



He said the Omicron variant BF.7 - which is behind the wave of growing infections in China - had been present in Australia since mid-2021.





Mr Butler said the government also intended to explore the feasibility of testing the wastewater from aeroplanes, in addition to widespread community wastewater testing to bolster Australia's detection capacity





The country would also strengthen its tracing of people who test positive within 14 days of having arrived in Australia from overseas.





The health minister said the resumption of travel between the two countries was "really important" to for economic activity, particularly in the tourism and education sectors.



