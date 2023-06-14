Australia to terminate Russia's diplomatic lease in Canberra over security fears

Key Points The Australian government is introducing legislation to terminate a lease for a Russian diplomatic presence.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he expects legislation to be passed on Thursday morning.

Mr Albanese said the government had received "very clear" security advice.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is introducing legislation to terminate a lease for a new Russian diplomatic presence in Canberra.





Mr Albanese said he anticipated the legislation would pass both the House of Representatives and the Senate on Thursday morning.





"The Government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House," he said.





"We're acting quickly to ensure the leased site does not become a formal diplomatic presence."



The prime minister said the Coalition leadership had been briefed and would be supporting the legislation.





He said crossbenchers in the House and Senate, as well as ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr had also been briefed.





"To be clear - today's decision is one taken in the national security interests of Australia and I thank the Coalition and crossbenchers in the House and the Senate for their cooperation in this matter."





Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil said the principal problem with the proposed diplomatic presence was its location.





"This location sits directly adjacent to Parliament House," she said.





"The government has received clear national security advice that this would be a threat to our national security and that is why the government the acting decisively today to bring this longstanding matter to a close."





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



