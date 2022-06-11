Australia

Australian government to pay France's Naval Group $830 million over scrapped submarines contract

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the compensation will allow for a reset in the bilateral relationship between Australia and France.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stands behind a microphone delivering answers to reporters' questions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a joint press conference in Sydney, on 10 June 2022. Source: AAP / Flavio Brancaleone

The Australian government will pay $830 million in compensation to France's Naval Group over the cancelled submarines contract.

The previous federal government had scrapped the agreement in favour of the AUKUS alliance deal on submarines.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the settlement amount of A$830 million (550 million euros) is "fair and equitable" and will allow for the re-establishment of better bilateral relations between Australia and France.

Advertisement
"Importantly now we can move forward with France," he said.

"I intend to have an honest relationship with France - one that is based upon integrity and mutual respect."

More details to come.
SHARE
1 min read
Published 11 June 2022 at 10:32am, updated 10 minutes ago at 10:36am
Source: SBS News