Australian government to pay France's Naval Group $830 million over scrapped submarines contract

The Australian government will pay $830 million in compensation to France's Naval Group over the cancelled submarines contract.





The previous federal government had scrapped the agreement in favour of the AUKUS alliance deal on submarines.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the settlement amount of A$830 million (550 million euros) is "fair and equitable" and will allow for the re-establishment of better bilateral relations between Australia and France.





"Importantly now we can move forward with France," he said.





"I intend to have an honest relationship with France - one that is based upon integrity and mutual respect."



