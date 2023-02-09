Australian man Can Pahali dead after devastating Turkey earthquake

Key Points The body of Sydney man Can Pahali has been found under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey.

DFAT says the Australian government is helping about 40 Australians and their families in the earthquake zone.

Australia has sent a rescue team to Turkey, while also offering an initial $10 million in aid.

A Sydney man has died in Turkey after a powerful earthquake shook the country - the first confirmed Australian death in the disaster.





Can Pahali's body was found in rubble after members of his family flew to Turkey from Australia to help search for him.





A family member told AAP he was heading to the site where Mr Pahali's body had been found in the rubble of a collapsed building, to dig his uncle out from underneath.



Mr Pahali's family had urged the Australian government on Wednesday to help in the search for him, as he was visiting his sister in the badly affected Hatay province.





The magnitude 7.8 quake struck the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras on Monday, which has claimed the lives of more than 12,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria.





Mr Pahali was an active community member in Sydney's inner-western suburb of Glebe.





A friend paid tribute to Mr Pahali, who was also known as "John", in a social media group.





"A sad update. In recent hours John's (Can Pahali's) body has been recovered from earthquake rubble in Turkiye," the post says.



"He has had a wonderful six months reuniting with his large family in different areas of his country.





"He is now with his beloved Jesus. God bless you John! We shall miss you so much."





The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is assisting about 40 Australians and their families who were in the earthquake area.





In a previous post, the friend said Mr Pahali would be remembered for "making wonderful feasts and food for Have A Chat Cafe".





"His nephew's flown from Sydney to help in the search for him and other family members, also now missing," the post says.



