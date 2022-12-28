Australian man killed in Ukraine while 'defending the right to freedom'

KEY POINTS: Sage O'Donnell's mother said her son "died in action" in Ukraine.

DFAT is providing the family with consular support.

Mr O'Donnell is understood to have served in the Australian Army.

An Australian man has died "in action defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people", the Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said.





The grief-stricken mother of Sage O'Donnell, issued a statement via DFAT which is providing consular assistance to the family.





"Sage died in action defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people. Sage has always believed in defending country, people and the right for freedom," she said.





Mr O'Donnell's mother described her son as humorous and kind-hearted.





"We are devastated by our recent loss of Sage," she said.





His mother said Mr O'Donnell had served in "his own country" as well as in Ukraine.





It is understood he had been an artillery observer and a rifleman in the Australian Army.





"Sage chose to take action based on his empathy for the Ukrainian people, and the injustice that is taking place.





"He fell in love with Ukraine and its culture, and was humbled by the kindness and hospitality within his new community."





News of his death had also been shared on Twitter.



DFAT has not provided any further details about Mr O'Donnell or the circumstances of his death.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



