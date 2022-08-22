Australian music legend John Farnham admitted to hospital for cancer treatment

Australian singer John Farnham has been admitted to hospital for surgery and ongoing treatment for a cancerous growth.





The 73-year-old and his family revealed the diagnosis in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.





"Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me," Farnham said in the statement.





"The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that."





"I know I am."



Who is John Farnham?

Farnham is one of Australia’s most celebrated entertainers, and first gained prominence in the 1960s and 1970s performing under the name ‘Johnny Farnham’.





In 1980 he switched to John Farnham, and six years later released his single You're the Voice, which peaked at number one on the Australian singles charts. The accompanying contemporary album Whispering Jack was number one for 18 weeks and was the first album to sell over a million copies in Australia alone.





Farnham has won 19 ARIA Awards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.



