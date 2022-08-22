Australia

Australian music legend John Farnham admitted to hospital for cancer treatment

The singer and his family revealed the diagnosis in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

John Farnham singing on stage

John Farnham has been admitted to hospital for treatment on a cancerous growth, his family said in a statement. Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts

Australian singer John Farnham has been admitted to hospital for surgery and ongoing treatment for a cancerous growth.

The 73-year-old and his family revealed the diagnosis in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

"Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me," Farnham said in the statement.

Advertisement
"The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that."

"I know I am."

Who is John Farnham?

Farnham is one of Australia’s most celebrated entertainers, and first gained prominence in the 1960s and 1970s performing under the name ‘Johnny Farnham’.

In 1980 he switched to John Farnham, and six years later released his single You're the Voice, which peaked at number one on the Australian singles charts. The accompanying contemporary album Whispering Jack was number one for 18 weeks and was the first album to sell over a million copies in Australia alone.

Farnham has won 19 ARIA Awards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

In 1987 he was named Australian of the Year, and in 1996 he was awarded an Officer of the Order of Australia.
Share
2 min read
Published 23 August 2022 at 7:59am, updated 29 minutes ago at 8:20am
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

'So what?': Italians shrug as American pizza chain Domino's closes shop

World

FBI sought nuclear weapons' documents during raid of Donald Trump's home, US media reports

World

It's not the first time two Saudi sisters have fled their country and been met with tragedy

Australia

Governor-general had 'no reason' to believe Scott Morrison's ministerial appointments wouldn't be made public

Australia

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

Sachin's character made history on Neighbours then got 'sent back to India'

Australia

Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. Why aren't more people in Australia wearing them?

COVID-19