Australian professor Bryce Barker and colleagues released from captivity in Papua new Guinea

Key points An Australian-New Zealand archaeologist and his colleagues have been released from captivity in Papua New Guinea.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong has welcomed the news.

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape said no money passed hands for their release.

An Australian-based archaeologist and two Papua New Guinea citizens have been released from captivity after being taken hostage by armed criminals in a remote part of PNG several days ago.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed on Sunday that all hostages had been safely released.





"I welcome news from PNG that all hostages have been released and will soon be reunited with their families," she said on Twitter.



The academic, Bryce Barker, and at least four other hostages were reportedly held at gunpoint by 20 armed men, according to a PNG police incident report.





Professor Barker is a New Zealand national, but he is based at the University of Southern Queensland.





The highly regarded and experienced archaeologist and his research crew were conducting fieldwork in the remote Southern Highlands province of PNG when they were taken hostage by the armed group.





PNG authorities confirmed the release of one hostage on Friday.





The final three hostages - the professor and two PNG women - have now been freed safely.



The Australian professor and his two Papua New Guinea colleagues have been held hostage for more than a week in the country's highlands. Source: Supplied PNG Prime Minister James Marape said the final three hostages were secured "through covert operations" without paying the $3.5 million kina ($A1.4 million) ransom.





"To criminals, there is no profit in crime," he wrote on Facebook.





He thanked all officials involved in the operation.





Senator Wong thanked the PNG's government for its leadership in securing a safe and peaceful resolution.





"Also thanks to the Australian and NZ officials who helped support this outcome," she said.





A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman also thanked the PNG government for its leadership in securing the hostages' release.



