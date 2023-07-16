Sport

Australian Wimbledon great hails Alcaraz as he seizes throne from Djokovic

Spanish 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has won his first Wimbledon men's title, defeating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

A man with his hands on his face lies face down on the ground.

In a titanic, see-saw four-hour, 42-minute struggle -the longest match of the tournament - Carlos Alcaraz prevailed 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 against Novak Djokovic in the final. Credit: Sipa USA

Australian Wimbledon great Rod Laver has led the tributes to Carlos Alcaraz who defeated 23-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic to win the men's title and launch a new era.

The 20-year-old, 16 years Djokovic's junior, recovered from losing the opening five games in a nervy start to inflict the champion's first defeat on Centre Court for a decade.

It was his second grand slam, after winning the US Open last year, but Djokovic was not in New York due to Covid-19 regulations barring the unvaccinated Serb.

Laver, who won seven Wimbledon titles including four singles championships, responded: "Congratulations on your first Wimbledon crown Carlos Alcaraz.
"You certainly found your feet on grass this summer, an astonishing achievement against one of the greatest champions ever, Novak Djokovic. I'm sure there will be many more magnificent battles between you two."

In a titanic, see-saw four-hour, 42-minute struggle -the longest match of the tournament - Alcaraz prevailed 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 in Sunday's final.

The Spaniard also denied Djokovic matching Australian Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam wins and Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles, as he retained his world No.1 ranking.

The match lived up to expectations with high quality from both players. It was tennis royalty watched by the British, Spanish and Hollywood versions, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, King Felipe VI and Brad Pitt in attendance.
A man kisses the Wimbledon trophy.
Carlos Alcarazkisses the trophy after winning the men's singles final against Novak Djokovic. Credit: Sipa USA

'Dream come true' for the new king

"It is a dream come true," Alcaraz told the Centre Court crowd. "To play a legend in our sport, for a boy, 20 years old, I am really proud."

Turning to Djokovic he said: "I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born, you were winning tournaments."

Quite how that made Djokovic feel can only be guessed, though he smiled. Earlier, the Serb had been overcome with emotion as he gestured to his family and thanked them for their support.
Two man pose for photo holding trophies.
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the trophy presentation after the men's singles final. Credit: Sipa USA
To Alcaraz, he said: "I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay, and maybe hard court, but not on grass. It is a different story obviously, amazing.

"What quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You deserve it. Congratulations."

How the epic match unfolded

Such a conclusion seemed unlikely at the start of the afternoon as Djokovic established a 5-0 lead with Alcaraz making error after error.

When the 20-year-old finally got on the scoresheet at 1-5 the crowd, which largely barracked for him, roared with relief as much as joy.

Djokovic served out to take the set in 34 minutes.

The second stanza had a different tune with Alcaraz breaking early to take a 2-0 lead. Djokovic quickly levelled and with the Spaniard's howitzer forearm finding the target the set moved inexorably towards a tiebreak.
A man cries at a trophy presentation ceremony in front of a microphone.
Novak Djokovic at the trophy presentation after losing the men's singles final against Carlos Alcaraz. Credit: Sipa USA
It took more than an hour to get there, and when it arrived Djokovic took a 3-0 lead. But Alcaraz came back. Saving a set-point at 5-6 he took the break 8-6.

It was the first time Djokovic had lost a grand slam tiebreak in 15 attempts, dating back to the second round of the Australian Open.

Alcaraz gained an early break in the third and a second after a titanic 26-minute fifth game in which there were 13 deuces before the Spaniard clinched his seventh break point for a 4-1 lead. He sealed the set 6-1 and Djokovic went for a comfort break.

When he came back he took the fourth set 6-3. Momentum seemed to have had swung back the Serb's way.

But when Alcaraz broke in the third game of the final set, Djokovic lost his cool, smashing his racquet against the net post and breaking it, ensuring another code violation warning.

Soon after, he had also lost his title.
Share
4 min read
Published 17 July 2023 6:41am
Updated an hour ago 6:52am
Source: AAP
Tags
World

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A digital graphic showing power poles, money, blocks with ABC written on them, and a moneybox with a $1 coin being dropped into it.

The new financial year is here. From superannuation to the pension, here's what's changing

Australia

South Korea-Film Barbie Press Conference

Why a map led this country to ban the new Barbie movie

World

A composite image of the back of a woman in a coat and a bed

This student is sharing a bed with a stranger because she can't afford the rent

Australia

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World

A tram stopping along Sydney Road in Melbourne.

There's something 'insulting' about this photo. Can you spot it?

Australia

01-kitchen-sponge.w704.h396.jpg

'Don't even sink about it': Why you should stop pouring these common liquids down the drain

Life

A split image of a knock-off PlayStation controller and a submarine

The missing Titanic sub is steered by a $40 household item. But that's not the problem

World

Two people wheeling their suitcases through the departures hall at an airport.

Travelling overseas? Here's where the Australian dollar is strong right now

World