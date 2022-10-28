Australian women, children related to IS members from Syria are on their way to Sydney

Australian women and children held in Syria since the fall of the self-proclaimed Islamic State have started their journey home.





Held in detention since 2019, four women and 13 children were taken from the al-Roj camp on Thursday afternoon to Erbil in Iraq to start their trip back to Sydney, news agency AAP understands.





Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr Albanese was tight-lipped over reports of the repatriation.





The prime minister said the former government brought back some children from Syria, and that his government would "act in a way that keeps Australians safe."



Mr Albanese said national security agencies would prefer repatriation details to not be made public at this point in time. He said he would not add to the matter, and told Labor MPs to do the same.





"I don't intend to add to it, and I will take the advice of the national security agency as my government always will," Mr Albanese said.





Earlier, Opposition leader Peter Dutton told Sky News the extractions were not in the national interest, claiming the rescues could inflame the risk of terrorism in Australia.





Mr Dutton called on the prime minister to explain what security measures were in place to monitor the individuals.



'Bring home other Australians'

Associate director and counterterrorism lead at Human Rights Watch, Letta Taylor, told SBS News that if confirmed, the Australian government should be praised for the mission.





"If confirmed, hats off to Australia's new government for taking this long overdue step that the former government wouldn't," she said.





"Australian children who were forced to live under ISIS and then in squalid locked camps in northeast Syria have endured unimaginable horrors."





She said the government must care for the repatriated citizens upon their return.





"As next steps, the authorities should provide rehabilitation for all returnees," she said.





"They can monitor and prosecute the adults as warranted. And the government should bring home the other Australians, too.





"Australia can play a leadership role on counterterrorism through these orderly repatriations of its nationals, who've been held for years without charge or trial in northeast Syria."



Earlier this month, the Albanese government confirmed a rescue plan to bring home 16 women and 42 children who are families of IS members. Source: Getty, AFP / Delil Souleiman Earlier this month, the Albanese government confirmed a rescue plan to bring home 16 women and 42 children who are families of IS members.





The first people removed were assessed as the most vulnerable of those held.





Reports say the federal government worked with Kurdish authorities on the extraction, including to DNA test the individuals to prove they're Australian citizens.





It's understood most of the children were born in Syria, meaning they'll be heading to Australia for the first time.





Germany, France and Denmark are other nations that have brought citizens home from Syria.





Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Karen Andrews said the government must release information about the mission to the public.





"Sensitive missions risking the lives of Australians—including those that are in overseas camps —need to be treated carefully, and with due consideration of the information being made public," Ms Andrews said in a statement.



"The Home Affairs Minister needs to come clean with how this level of information — before a mission or missions finish — is currently in the public domain.





"If it is a leak, the Prime Minister needs to call an investigation. These people swore an oath to protect the interests of Australians."





The Department of Home Affairs said it couldn't offer comment on the extraction given the sensitive nature of the matters involved.





Earlier this month, Sydney man Kamalle Dabboussy, the father and grandfather of one of the Australian women and three children in the camp, expressed hope the detainees would soon be returned safely.



