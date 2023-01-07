Australian YouTuber reported to police by Ukrainian ambassador over alleged 'harassment campaign'

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia has reported a pro-Russia online commentator to police for allegedly unleashing a telephone harassment campaign against him.





Simeon Boikov, a right-wing social media personality, shared ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko's mobile phone number to his YouTube followers in a video posted on 5 January.





"As part of active measures, an Australian criminal & a far right activist with links to the RU intelligence Simeon Boikov aka Aussie Cossack has unleashed a major telephone harassment campaign against me. Threats, insults, intimidation," Mr Myroshnychenko wrote on Twitter.





The ambassador said he had reported the case to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).



The AFP is aware of the matter, and is working with the diplomatic mission, a spokesperson told SBS News.



What happened in the video?

In video posted to YouTube on Thursday, Mr Boikov showed viewers a statement Mr Myroshnychenko had sent out about the upcoming Australian Open, which included his contact number for people seeking more information.





He then made a prank call to Mr Myroshnychenko.





In the call, Mr Boikov posed as "Bill from Hunters Hill" - a character he has used in multiple phone pranks online.





He asked how he could prevent Russian flags from being brought to tennis matches in Australia.



He then asked how he could donate to Mr Myroshnychenko's "daughter's education in London," before the ambassador said he knew he was being pranked.





"Yes, I recognise you Aussie Cossack, I recognise you," Mr Myroshnychenko said.





"Your voice is very clear and I can understand who's calling. It was a good try, but you were discovered immediately. Good luck."





During the video, Mr Boikov showed a close-up of the document containing the phone number.





"There's his phone number if you want to give him a buzz as well," he said.





At the time of writing, the video had more than 18,000 views.



Following the ambassador's response, Mr Boikov released another video where he denied Mr Myroshnychenko's claim that he had links to Russian intelligence.





"The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia is an imbecile," Mr Boikov said.





"I should probably sue him for defamation."





He went on to criticise Australia for giving aid to Ukraine to defend against Russia's invasion, and argued that the government should spend the money on "hospitals" and "pot holes" instead.





Mr Boikov also criticised Liberal Senator David Van, who posted a comment on Twitter saying that the government should "deport thugs like this".



Mr Boikov was born in Australia, and said it would be "pretty much impossible to deport him," although he may "voluntarily deport" himself.





SBS News has contacted Senator Van and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for comment.



Who is the Aussie Cossack?

Mr Boikov is a pro-Russia social media personality and online commentator.





In December, he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after allegedly assaulting a 76-year-old man at a pro-Ukraine rally in Sydney.





Mr Boikov was granted conditional bail and is set to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on January 25.





Mr Boikov was jailed in June for breaching court suppression orders by deliberately naming an alleged paedophile during an anti-lockdown rally, but was granted early release in September.



