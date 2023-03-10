Australians are being asked to boycott this supermarket favourite. Here's why

Key Points The United Workers Union is alleging exploitation of workers at Vizzarri Farms.

Australian shoppers are being asked not to buy broccolini from major supermarkets to send a message that exploitation of workers within the supply chain of the vegetable needs to stop.





United Workers Union is behind a push for the boycott, alleging exploitation at what it understands to be the largest broccolini grower in Australia, Vizzarri Farms (VBA Farming.)





Its broccolini is branded for both Coles and Woolworths as well as being sold as ‘Perfection Fresh'.





“The people who pick and pack Perfection Fresh broccolini, particularly on one of their farms in Victoria, have had ongoing issues with wage theft, exploitation, mistreatment, a whole host of issues,” United Workers Union farm industry director Jannette Armstrong said.



'We're talking about contractors who are paying workers cash in an envelope at the end of the week, sometimes no pay slips, no real understanding of how their wage has been calculated,” she said.





Ms Armstrong said the union had been raising the issue with the company and supermarkets for a couple of years but a number of issues remained unresolved.





A statement of claim submitted to the Federal Court in February on behalf of three workers alleged they were employed by a third-party contractor, never had written contracts and at times were handed their wages in envelopes.





The claim also alleged tax had not been withheld, superannuation had not been paid and that instead of being paid for their work as individuals, they had received payments for what is known as a ‘group piece rate.’





Ms Armstrong said paying wages in such a fashion was illegal.



Rattana (whose surname has been withheld) worked on a broccolini farm in Australia. Source: Supplied A campaign website setup by the UWU shared the stories of a number of migrants to Australia who said their entry-level wages had not risen despite having been doing the same job for a number of years and they had not initially understood their rights as workers.





Speaking about her experience as a former broccolini picker, Rattana (she preferred not to use her last name), a 57-year-old woman originally from Cambodia said she did not think those who bought the product in shops were aware of how workers were treated.





"Whoever buy this broccoli, y'know, I don't think they know what's going on in there," she said in a video message filmed by the union.





"For that price that you pay for, I hope it's worth it. Because for us, it's not worth staying there."





Perfection Fresh Australia said the company had not been unaware of issues in regard to workers not having written contracts, non payment of superannuation and tax, or the use of group piece rates.





"We are unaware of these matters you have raised," the company’s chief people officer Dominic Welfare told SBS News.





"We are currently undertaking an audit of VBA Farming (of both direct employees and labour hire) to further investigate this matter.” he said.





A statement on its website dated 8 March 2023 acknowledged “Instances of non-conformance in their labour management,” had been identified in November 2022, however noted that those matters had since been rectified.



The United Workers Union is asking consumers to boycott broccolini in support of workers' rights. Source: Getty / Luka While much of Australia's fruit and vegetables are picked by workers who come to Australia from overseas, recent research by Griffith University found such workers are undervalued.





"There is evidence that some seasonal migrant workers have experienced exploitation and found it difficult seek help due to language barriers and isolation," Griffith Centre for Social Cultural Research, Dr Kaya Barry said.





She said many of the workers were visa holders who had "limited rights" and these people needed to be provided with adequate support.





A spokesperson for Coles said the company had initiated its own review of allegations put forward by the union and the supermarket chain worked hard to ensure its suppliers were complying with laws related to worker rights.





“Coles was recently made aware that the United Workers Union has initiated action on behalf of several workers against a number of parties, including a Victorian farm which supplies Broccolini to Coles and other retailers,” they said.





The spokesperson said VBA Farming was one of a number of suppliers it has for broccolini and baby broccoli it sells within its stores.





SBS News contacted VBA Farming for a response on the specific claims but did not receive a response.



