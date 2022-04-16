Australians donate over $22 million as part of Good Friday Appeal for Royal Children's Hospital

Australians have reached deep into their pockets to donate a collective $22.3 million to the Good Friday Appeal, which will go towards the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.





This year’s 91st Good Friday Appeal fundraiser beat last year’s tally of $17.1 million, and beat the previous record of $18.2 million set in 2020.

The Royal Children’s Hospital said it is "absolutely blown away" by the generosity of Australians.

"We are completely humbled by the support of this incredible community," it said in a post on social media.

Each year Victorians give money to volunteers on Good Friday, including firefighters often dressed in superhero costumes doing doorstops on fire trucks.

The donations help the Royal Children’s Hospital fund their research, equipment and technology, patient and family centred care programs, and foster their staff.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews thanked the volunteers who contributed to the fundraiser.

"Whether you’re shaking a tin, on the phones or running one of the thousands of events throughout the year that help the Good Friday Appeal - thank you so much," Mr Andrews said.

"None of this would be possible without you."

M Andrews announced the Victorian government would allocate $2 million for the Good Friday Appeal, a figure which was matched by the federal government.

Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp also praised the efforts of those involved in raising the "much-needed funds".

Celebrities joined in to help the raise funds for the Good Friday Appeal, including a performance by Guy Sebastian and appearance by the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Western Bulldogs also walked out onto the field with children from the hospital, breaking through their banner which read: "Today we’re celebrating the real superheroes amongst us: the staff and patients of the Royal Children’s Hospital."

The origins of the Good Friday Appeal go back to 1931 when the Children’s Hospital in Melbourne was at risk of closing due to soaring costs, overcrowding and under resourcing, and a team of journalists from The Sporting Globe decided to hold a sports carnival to raise funds.

On 3 September 1931, a crowd of 20,000 spectators enjoyed a sports carnival, which began with a football match involving jockeys from Flemington and Caulfield, followed by a game with WWI veterans representing the North and the South of the Yarra. The equivalent of A$754 was raised to support the Alfred Hospital Appeal.

In 1942, the organisers of the fundraiser joined with radio station 3DB to run the first all-day broadcast on Good Friday, raising A$16,620 for the Children’s hospital.

Since 1931, the Good Friday Appeal has raised over $399 million for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

