Australia

Australians drink 960 Olympic swimming pools worth of sugar a year. Is it time to tax sugary drinks?

The Australian Medical Association has renewed calls for the nation to follow the lead of 85 countries and jurisdictions and impose a tax on sugar.

PHOTO:Sugary drinks are the largest contributor of added sugar in Australians’ diets.

The Australian Medical Association has renewed calls for the country to implement a sugar tax. Source: AAP / AAP/Dan Peled

Key Points
  • The Australian Medical Association has renewed calls for a tax on sugar-sweetened drinks.
  • It released a new report showing 85 global jurisdictions have already implemented one.
  • The government could apply a tax of 40 cents for every 100 grams of sugar added to drinks, AMA vice president said.
Australia should follow the global trend and put a tax on sugar-sweetened drinks or remain the "odd one out", the Australian Medical Association (AMA) says.

The doctors' lobby group has renewed calls for the impost, releasing a new report showing another 40 global jurisdictions have introduced a sugar tax since June 2021, taking the total to 85.

Australians drink enough sugary drinks to fill 960 Olympic swimming pools each year, and the government should "help" people break their sugar addiction and choose water instead, AMA vice president Danielle McMullen said on Friday.
READ MORE

This small town in Mexico is addicted to Coca-Cola. It also grapples with a deadly disease.

The federal government could apply a tax of 40 cents for every 100 grams of sugar that manufacturers add to drinks, Dr McMullen said.

"That will mean just a 16-cent increase to the price of a regular can of fizzy drink, but for that, you'll get a great health outcome," she said.

The association estimates a tax would, over 25 years, result in 16,000 fewer cases of type 2 diabetes, 1,100 fewer cases of stroke, and 4,400 fewer cases of heart disease.

It would also generate annual revenue of up to $814 million that could go toward preventative health measures, Dr McMullen said.
"It's no wonder 85 governments across the globe are choosing to tax sugary drinks and other products this way, because the evidence is showing it's effective at reducing consumption of these products and raising revenue, so why not in Australia?

"It's just baffling why Australia is unwilling to take advantage of this win-win-situation, especially at a time when healthcare costs are under the spotlight. You'd think the government would take every opportunity to reduce the chronic disease burden on the health system and improve its bottom line at the same time."
READ MORE

Two drinks, mandatory labels: Canada has overhauled its alcohol guidelines. What about Australia?

Sugary drinks erode and decay teeth, according to the association's "Why tax sugary drinks?" report.

The report highlights four in 10 Australian children have dental caries in their baby teeth.

Caries develop when mouth bacteria metabolise sugars, producing acid which eats away at teeth enamel and dentine.
Share
2 min read
Published 20 January 2023 at 10:13am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

What you need to know about XBB.1.5, the 'extra bad boy' Omicron subvariant

Australia

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia

Did Greta Thunberg and a pizza box lead Andrew Tate to Romanian police? Authorities deny it

World

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

Why is everybody talking about nepo babies?

Life

The AI revolution is upon us. These are the jobs at risk and in demand

World