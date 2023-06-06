Australia

Australians lodging their tax returns are being warned against 'sinister scammers'

Australians are being warned to remain alert to "'sinister scammers" as they prepare to lodge tax returns, with the number of reported scams soaring.

Hands of a woman using a laptop as she holds a bank card.

Fraudsters may try to impersonate tax officials by contacting individuals via a link to a fake myGov login page. Source: AAP / Tim Goode/PA/Alamy

Key Points
  • ATO has already received 19,843 reports of scams in the 2022-23 financial year.
  • Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones says scammers are targeting people at tax time.
  • The government announced last month an $86.5 million package to tackle scams and online fraud.
Australians are being urged to remain vigilant for "'sinister scammers" at tax time, with almost 20,000 suspicious reports made in the past year.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has already received 19,843 reports of scams in the 2022-23 financial year.

An increase in scam activity is expected as taxpayers prepare to lodge their returns.
Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones said "sinister scammers" were targeting people at tax time.

"We urge people to remain vigilant to scams all year round, but especially at times when scammers are more likely to prey on individuals," he said.

"The Albanese government is fighting back against scammers."
Fraudsters may try to impersonate tax officials by contacting individuals via a link to a fake myGov login page.

Other methods include posing as the ATO on social media, and offering to help with tax and super questions.

The ATO does not send links to log in to their online services, or ask people to send personal information via social media, email or SMS.

1 min read
Published 6 June 2023 11:12am
Source: AAP
