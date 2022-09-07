COVID-19

Australia's COVID-19 cases and death numbers will no longer be published daily. Here's why

The decision to stop publishing daily updates on COVID-19 numbers was made last week, and will end on Friday.

A man taking a face mask from another man.

Australia will move to reporting COVID-19 updates weekly from Friday. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT

COVID-19 case numbers will no longer be published every 24 hours with authorities moving to weekly updates as "daily reporting is not as important as it once was".

Jurisdictions across Australia have agreed to halt daily updates from Friday.

Health departments across the country have published daily numbers on cases and deaths, vaccination rates and hospitalisations throughout the pandemic.
But, in a statement, ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said: "The winter wave of COVID-19 has passed, and we have reached a stage in the pandemic where daily reporting is not as important as it was."

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said health officials is backing the changes.

"The move is supported by chief health officers and will ensure high quality, accurate information is provided that sheds more light on COVID dynamics," he said in a statement.

"This approach will bring national reporting in line with all the state and territories and support the analysis of COVID trends nationally and globally.

"The national report will be expanded to include trends-based analysis and oral antiviral treatment uptake."
Published 7 September 2022 at 2:00pm
Source: SBS, AAP
