Life

Australia's disability insurance scheme excludes those 65 and over. Meet the people falling through the cracks

The NDIS is a key means of support for people with disability in Australia. But what happens when you hit 65 and you're locked out of the assistance it aims to provide?

A woman sits in a wheelchair.

Helen Bongynge lost the ability to use her legs after she underwent treatment for cancer. Source: Supplied / Helen Bonynge

Key points
  • The NDIS is the nation's disability support scheme - but only helps those under the age of 65.
  • Older people with disability have voiced their distress about not receiving enough care from the government.
  • They're left wholly dependent on their loved ones, who face the everyday pressure of caring for their family.
After Helen Bonynge lost the use of her legs, she was shocked to find out there was nobody apart from her husband to physically help her.

Helen had undergone pelvic radiation treatment for cancer, leaving her with a condition that wasn't supported under Australia's disability assistance service.

"I just couldn't believe that, here I was, I'd become paralysed and there was no support for me. There was no help. There was no support. And we had to do this ourselves," she told SBS News.
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
The Too Hard Basket - NDIS and the Over-65s image

The Too Hard Basket - NDIS and the Over-65s

SBS News

07/11/202216:03
John Connolly fell in his father's garden and landed on a pole that gave way. He tumbled two metres on his head and broke his neck. At age 70, he became a paraplegic.

After nine months in hospital and several more in bed, he described his life as a "whole new world".

"You've got to work out how you're going to live the rest of your life," John said.

"You only realise once it's happened, just how incredibly expensive and labour intensive it is to live your lifestyle that you might have had, or any effect, to stay out of one of the institutions' aged care facilities."

With the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) not covering anyone over 65 who suffers a disabling injury, many like Helen and John are left scrambling for funds to pay for the care they need.
READ MORE

'Cruel and unfair': NDIS facing class action over alleged age discrimination

The NDIS - and who it's not helping

Professor of health and social policy at the University of Sydney, Jennifer Smith-Merry, described the NDIS as an "oasis in a desert" - a positive assistance effort, but only for those who are eligible.

"If you're in the NDIS, by the time you're 65, you get something that looks pretty amazing. If you're not in the NDIS, you get something that looks a little bit different, and does not have access to the same sorts of support."
READ MORE

Around 30 per cent of Australian children impacted by domestic violence have a disability

People such as Helen and John who are above the age of 65 receive support through the federal government's 'My Aged Care' services, which offers all older Australians access to in-home care, Home Care Packages, or residential aged care.

NDIS minister Bill Shorten told reporters in September that people who are unhappy with the quality of care for those above the age of 65 "have a point".

"The NDIS, despite all of the challenges, is still a scheme which looks better for people in aged care than what they have," he said at the time.

'Woefully inadequate' alternatives

Helen turned 65 just six weeks before the NDIS was rolled out in her suburb, meaning she was too old to be eligible for the scheme.

Instead, she was assessed by My Aged Care, which funded her $16,000 a year.

It's a figure that won't even cover her manual wheelchair, which is valued at around $17,000.

My Aged Care has four levels of packages for older people with disability, with Helen sitting in an intermediate plan.
The most basic service can grant a person around $9,179 annually, while someone with the highest level of needs can get a maximum of $53,268.

She said that while NDIS creates individual plans, My Aged Care doesn't provide additional payment for a carer - leaving her husband to be her sole carer.

"[My Aged Care] just see my husband is my carer. so I don't get a package that's kind of worthy of paying for carers or cleaners or anything that I need, plus all the equipment that I'm going to need.

"It's just woefully inadequate to look after someone who has a disability.

"It was more that feeling like you've been rejected. You worked all your life, you pay tax, and you just assume that if something goes wrong, you're going to be looked after that. Actually. No, you're not. Not to the level that you need."

'Totally dependent'

It's not just those who are living with a disability over 65 who are impacted - their support networks are also affected.

Bobbi Fisher was the primary carer for her late husband Chris, who became a paraplegic when he was aged 69 after a tragic fall that resulted in a spinal injury.

Needing 24-hour support, Bobbi had to go on a carer's pension of about $900 a fortnight so she could look after her husband, with the support of her children and grandchildren.

"We tried to keep him as happy as we could. And you know, that you could see the frustration in him himself," Bobbi said.

"The effect that was taking on them to see that their once very physical Pa, you know, couldn't do anything."

But Mr Shorten said lifting the age barrier is not on the agenda for the review.

"When Parliament created the NDIS it was to deal with the gap in disability services younger than 65. What happens to people over 65 is the preserve of the aged care system," he told reporters in October.

"That's certainly not to say we couldn't do more and shouldn't do more for people with disabilities over 65. But lifting that gap is not the focus of this review."
Share
5 min read
Published 8 November 2022 at 1:11pm, updated 22 minutes ago at 1:29pm
By Brooke Young, Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

'Gina Minehart' sketch resurfaces amid Netball Australia sponsorship stoush

Australia

What Kanye West said that made Adidas cut ties with the rapper

World

This is Australia's fastest-growing migrant community

Australia

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

Australian visitor visa wait times have blown out with some nationalities in limbo for months

Immigration

Australian visa changes: What Labor's 2022 federal budget means for migration

Immigration

Why Dane was knocked back for 30 jobs before her current employer said yes

Life