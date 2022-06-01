Australia's first two Muslim federal ministers have been sworn in. What does this mean for the country?

The swearing-in of Anne Aly and Ed Husic as the first Muslim ministers in Australia’s history marks a pivotal moment in achieving better representation of the nation’s diversity at the table of government decision-makers, according to community leaders.





The pair were sworn into the federal ministry at Government House on Wednesday by Governor-General David Hurley, both holding a copy of the Quran during the ceremony.





Mr Husic becomes the first male of the Muslim faith to serve in the cabinet, taking on the portfolio as the Minister for Industry and Science.



Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic shakes hands with Governor-General David Hurley after being sworn in as the first person to enter the cabinet of the Muslim faith. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE Ms Aly also becomes the first woman of the faith to serve on the frontbench, taking on the outer ministry portfolio of Minister for Early Childhood Education and the Minister for Youth.





President of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) Rateb Jneid has sent letters to both Mr Husic and Ms Aly to congratulate them on their recognition.





Young Muslims in Australia [will see] that political representation is an option which is open for them if they wish to contribute to society Keysar Trad

AFIC chief executive Keysar Trad said seeing two Muslims serving at the highest levels of government projected a powerful signal of inclusion.





"We know this is a very positive step for Australia - now truly embracing its multicultural and multi-religious constituency," he told SBS News.





"Their inclusion amongst the ministers of the federal government will send a very positive message throughout the world."



Mr Trad said their selection would both impress on non-Muslim Australians that people of the faith are "part and parcel" of Australian society, and serve as a positive example to others by changing the perception of who can ascend to such roles.





"Young Muslims in Australia [will see] that political representation is an option which is open for them if they wish to contribute to society," he said.





"It will certainly allow Muslims throughout Australia to feel like they are finally being accepted as Australians."





Mr Husic - who represents the western Sydney seat of Chifley - became the first Muslim to be elected to parliament in 2010.





He is the son of Bosnian Muslim immigrants and entered politics after a career he describes as working in roles across the private and public sector.



He had previously faced a torrent of abuse on social media, following his first swearing ceremony in the role of parliamentary secretary in 2013 responding by shrugging off the bigotry.





"It's important that we not necessarily jump because of harsh words out of dark corners," he said in July 2013.





Ms Aly - the member for the Western Australian seat of Cowan - was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and moved to Australia with her family when she was two years old.





She has a master's degree and a PhD from Edith Cowan University, and held a number of senior positions within Western Australia's public service before entering politics.





Ms Aly also worked at both Curtin University and Edith Cowan University, with a focus on counter-terrorism and countering violent extremism, an area she has also served as an adviser.



Rita Jabri-Markwell from the Australian Muslim Advocacy Network said the elevation of both politicians to the federal ministry represented a great moment for Australia's democracy.





"This is a day that we never thought we would see and it’s so uplifting - so exciting and great for democracy to have that diversity in parliament," she told SBS News.





"It will bring people closer to politics and democracy, it will make people feel like they’re more part of the conversation."



She said she believed having people of the Muslim faith represented in the ministry would also help guard against the sentiments of Islamophobia in the community.





"Their presence alone will make the difference," she said.



