Immigration

Australia's humanitarian intake will rise to 10-year high, but still short of Labor's pledge

Australia's humanitarian program intake will rise to 20,000 people a year. Advocates hope it's the first step to meeting Labor's pre-election pledge.

Andrew Giles speaking at a press conference

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the number of resettlements under the humanitarian program will rise by 2,125 from its current 17,875. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

Key Points
  • Australia is raising its annual humanitarian program intake from 17,875 to 20,000 people.
  • Those Australia takes in will receive 'robust support' to help them resettle after arrival, the government says.
  • The announcement has been welcomed by refugee support groups.
Australia is set to boost the number of people taken in as part of the country's humanitarian program.

The number of resettlements under
the nation's humanitarian program
will rise from 17,875 to 20,000 people each year.

The increase will bring Australia's humanitarian intake to levels last seen in 2013, when Labor was last in government.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the almost 11 per cent rise in the number of humanitarian visas was appropriate.
READ MORE

The Greens want an end to the 'unconscionable' deportation of migrants with disability

"We can't take everyone who wants to come to Australia, that is the truth," he told reporters near Tamworth on Friday.

"But what we can do is do our share as part of being a responsible nation that has always been generous."

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said the increase would allow Australia to play a greater role in addressing a global humanitarian crisis, with more than two million people in urgent need of resettlement around the world and 100 million forcibly displaced by war or regime change.

"With more people displaced worldwide than ever before, the Albanese Labor government is stepping up to play its part in the global resettlement effort in a responsible way," Giles said.

"This responsibility extends beyond their arrival, by providing robust support to refugees to ensure they are well equipped to settle into Australia and rebuild their lives with certainty."
Of the current 17,875 humanitarian places, 13,570 were allocated as part of the core program, while 4,125 places were made available for people from Afghanistan.

The places for those from Afghanistan were announced in the federal budget in the wake of
the Taliban takeover of the country
upon the departure of United States forces.

Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan took issue with Friday's announcement, saying increases to humanitarian intakes were normally unveiled in
the federal budget
.

"Labor has not detailed any additional funding for their increase in the humanitarian intake," he said.

"Where will these additional people live?

"Labor is already bringing 1.5 million people to Australia under their big Australia policy with no plan to deal with the impact on housing, rent, congestion and the environment."
READ MORE

Is migration to blame for the housing crisis? This report says otherwise

But advocates have welcomed the news, with Refugee Council of Australia CEO Paul Power saying it will be life-changing.

"At a time of such great need, every additional refugee resettlement place is welcome and signifies Australia's willingness to increase its share of international responsibility for people displaced by persecution and conflict," he said.

"The expansion of Australia's refugee program by 2,125 places a year ... will be life-changing for those who will now gain access to refugee resettlement."

Labor had previously committed to raising the humanitarian intake to 27,000 people each year.

Power is optimistic the new increase will be the first step to meeting the 27,000-person figure.

"While Labor has given no timeframe for when this commitment will be achieved, we believe the Albanese government can achieve this goal by the end of the current parliamentary term in 2025," he said.

"It is a perfect time for Australia to demonstrate international leadership."

Settlement Services International general manager Yamamah Agha said the infrastructure was already in place to support a 27,000-person intake.

"As displacement increases, so too should Australia's humanitarian intake," she said.

"A further scale-up of the program would assist in meeting the massive shortfall in resettlement places globally."
4 min read
Published 11 August 2023 5:55pm
Source: AAP

