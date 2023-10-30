Australia

Australia's increasingly dire rental market: A snapshot in five charts

Experts predict rents will continue to climb in many parts of the country as supply of rental properties across the nation hits ten-year low.

A row of two-storey terrace housing

New research shows 1.1 per cent of properties across the country are vacant, a record low, as the total number of new listings dropped in 2023. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

New data reveals Australia's
rental market
is facing a chronic supply shortage, especially in the nation's capital cities.

A PropTrack Rental Report released on Monday shows the number of new rentals available in September was at
a ten-year low,
dropping 5.7 per cent since last year.

Residents in capital cities faced the largest drop in new property listings, with declines of 20.2 per cent in Melbourne, 12.2 per cent in Sydney and 8.3 per cent in Perth, compared to September 2022.
Graph showing rental vacancy rates are at a record low.
Meanwhile,
migration has increased competition
for the limited housing stock available, as the nation's population grew by 563,205 over the last 12 months.
Bar graph showing rental listings have decreased in capital cities
The scramble to get a property
has also impacted prices
, with city renters paying $550 a week on average — roughly $70, or 14.6 per cent, more than this time last year.

However, residents in Hobart and Canberra got some price relief, with rents respectively 7.4 per cent and 3.2 per cent lower over the September quarter.
Bar graph showing weekly rental prices have increased across the main capital cities.
For those hoping to buy their first home, high rents have made saving for a deposit harder while
inflation, which is at an annual rate of 5.4 per cent
, has reduced their capacity to borrow.

Cameron Kusher, PropTrack's director of economic research and report author, said
the situation would not ease unless more homes are built
.
Line graph showing weekly rental prices have increased annually in both regional and capital cities.
“From here, we expect rents will continue to climb in the major capital cities due to persistent low supply and strong demand," he said.

"Outside of the major capital cities, we expect rental price growth to continue to slow, the availability of stock for rent to ease further and vacancy rates to start drifting higher.
Line graph showing the number of inquiries per rental listing has dropped in 2023.
“These conditions highlight why it is so important to build more housing … Additionally, first-time buyers should be supported into homeownership, freeing up the rental stock they currently occupy.”
2 min read
Published 30 October 2023 4:22pm
By Ewa Staszewska
Source: SBS News

