Australia

Australia's influence in Pacific 'enhanced' by regional summit, Anthony Albanese says

The Pacific Islands Forum has wrapped up after an all-day summit of leaders, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declaring the meeting a success.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (2nd right) laughing with Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama (2nd left) while holding a beer at a Pacific Islands Forum leaders' event

The Pacific Islands Forum wrapped up in Fiji's capital last night, following an all-day leaders retreat. Source: AFP / WILLIAM WEST

Australia's relationship with Pacific island nations has been strengthened after a meeting of regional leaders, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.

The Pacific Islands Forum wrapped up in Suva, Fiji, on Thursday following an all-day leaders retreat.

Speaking in Suva on Friday, Mr Albanese said Australia's influence in the region had been "enhanced" following the summit.
Advertisement
READ MORE
China 'sets record straight' on perceived Pacific Islands Forum snub
"Our partnerships have been strengthened by this meeting, it was really constructive the way that we dealt with each other," he said.

"Building up a relationship of trust isn't something that just happens ... and I'm very positive about going forward."

Mr Albanese said he had been invited to visit every one of the forum states and that the government's minister for the Pacific, Pat Conroy, would respond to those invitations over the next 12 months.

The prime minister will depart Suva for home later on Friday after confirming plans for an Australia-Pacific labour mobility scheme, in particular for Fiji citizens.

"So what you will have is people participating in the Australian labour market for four years then returning, having increased skills, having access to the sorts of different experiences," he said.
Mr Albanese has pledged to make seasonal worker programs more attractive by allowing families to apply to travel together.

On Thursday, Mr Albanese said there was regional support for the new Labor government's climate policies and in particular its emissions reduction target.

"It was also reflected in every single one of the person-to-person dialogues I had with prime ministers and other leaders from our Pacific island neighbours," he said.

But Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama cast doubt on that claim in a press conference after Thursday's leaders' summit.
READ MORE
'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting
"Throughout every meeting and discussion I've held this week, I have been clear and consistent in our asks for more ambitious climate commitments," he said.

"Most urgently, it requires that we end our fossil fuel addiction, including coal. That is our ask of Australia."

Mr Bainimarama repeated his call for Australia to go further on Twitter.

"Australia's new climate pledge is a step-up that Fiji has long sought - but out of the duty I owe every young person in the Pacific, I have urged (Mr Albanese) to go further for our family's shared future by aligning Australia's commitment to the 1.5-degree target," he posted.

Australia's headline pledge is to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent by 2030, a target that some experts say is inconsistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius above pre-industrial levels.
Nevertheless, Australia's standing has improved since the last forum in Tuvalu attended by former coalition prime minister Scott Morrison in 2019 when there was a disagreement on responses to climate change.

Following Labor's election win in May, Australia's climate ambitions have extended to hosting a forthcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference on behalf of the Pacific.

"They (the forum members) all expressed support for the bid and you'll see that reflected in the communique," Mr Albanese said on Thursday.

A line also appears to have been drawn under the Solomon Islands' flirtation with closer security ties with China.
READ MORE
‘China wants to isolate us’: Kiribati opposition's call to Australia after shock Pacific forum withdrawal
Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told journalists an agreement signed earlier this year would not lead to a Chinese military facility being set up on Australia's doorstep.

"The moment we establish a foreign military base, we immediately become an enemy. And we also put our country and our people as targets for potential military strikes," he said.

"There is no military base, nor any other military facility, or institutions in the agreement."

Mr Albanese said on Friday the forum's final communique made clear that while sovereign nations have the right to make their own decisions "we are responsible as a Pacific family for security".
SHARE
4 min read
Published 15 July 2022 at 8:24am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Australia

Skilled migration and visa backlog in focus at Anthony Albanese's first National Cabinet meeting

Skilled migration and visa backlog in focus at Anthony Albanese's first National Cabinet meeting

Australia

Temporary migration not the answer to Australia's skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

Temporary migration not the answer to Australia's skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

Australia

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

World

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19