Australia's interest rises again for fourth month in a row. What does it mean for you?

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent.





The rate has been lifted for the fourth month in a row.





In a statement, the board of the RBA said it remained committed to keeping inflation within the target band of between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.



Advertisement

"The path to achieve this balance is a narrow one and clouded in uncertainty, not least because of global developments," it said.





"The outlook for global economic growth has been downgraded due to pressures on real incomes from higher inflation, the tightening of monetary policy in most countries, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID containment measures in China."





The inflation rate is at the highest level since the early 1990s, according to the RBA Board statement . The figure was 6.1 per cent over the year to the June quarter, with underlying number at 4.9 per cent.



The fourth successive interest rate rise shows the level of concern about the inflation pressures, with the Reserve Bank of Australia says it is still aims to keep "inflation to the 2–3 per cent range over time". Credit: Reserve Bank of Australia The RBA Board said domestic factors were also a key factor driving the current situation.





"Global factors explain much of the increase in inflation, but domestic factors are also playing a role. There are widespread upward pressures on prices from strong demand, a tight labour market and capacity constraints in some sectors of the economy. The floods this year are also affecting some prices."



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the latest interest rate will be difficult for many Australians.





"That means they are having to make choices about how they get by."



