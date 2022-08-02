Australia

Breaking

Australia's interest rises again for fourth month in a row. What does it mean for you?

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent.

Reserve Bank

Interest rates have increased for a fourth month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent.

The rate has been lifted for the fourth month in a row.

In a statement, the board of the RBA said it remained committed to keeping inflation within the target band of between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.
Advertisement
READ MORE
Australians face higher mortgage costs with another rate hike all but certain. When will the rises stop?
"The path to achieve this balance is a narrow one and clouded in uncertainty, not least because of global developments," it said.

"The outlook for global economic growth has been downgraded due to pressures on real incomes from higher inflation, the tightening of monetary policy in most countries, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID containment measures in China."

The inflation rate is at the highest level since the early 1990s, according to the
RBA Board statement
. The figure was 6.1 per cent over the year to the June quarter, with underlying number at 4.9 per cent.
A graph of Australia's interest rate since 1997 until now.
The fourth successive interest rate rise shows the level of concern about the inflation pressures, with the Reserve Bank of Australia says it is still aims to keep "inflation to the 2–3 per cent range over time". Credit: Reserve Bank of Australia
The RBA Board said domestic factors were also a key factor driving the current situation.

"Global factors explain much of the increase in inflation, but domestic factors are also playing a role. There are widespread upward pressures on prices from strong demand, a tight labour market and capacity constraints in some sectors of the economy. The floods this year are also affecting some prices."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the latest interest rate will be difficult for many Australians.

"That means they are having to make choices about how they get by."

More details to come.
Share
2 min read
Published 2 August 2022 at 2:31pm, updated a minute ago at 2:58pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

World

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Temporary migration not the answer to Australia's skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

Temporary migration not the answer to Australia's skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

Australia

Should you have a fourth COVID-19 jab? Here's the latest advice for people in Australia

Should you have a fourth COVID-19 jab? Here's the latest advice for people in Australia

COVID-19

Skilled workers prioritised amid backlog of almost one million visa applications

Skilled workers prioritised amid backlog of almost one million visa applications

Immigration

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

Bill Shorten intervenes to replace ‘birth parent’ with ‘mother’ on Medicare form

Bill Shorten intervenes to replace ‘birth parent’ with ‘mother’ on Medicare form

Australia