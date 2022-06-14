Australia's minimum wage will increase to $21.38 an hour amid fears over rising inflation

Australia's minimum wage will rise by $40 a week to $21.38 an hour, after the Fair Work Commission delivered their annual decision on the rate.





The new figure represents a 5.2 per cent increase, and comes amid fears over rising inflation.





Unions have argued there should be a 5.5 per cent increase to keep ahead of the current inflation rate, which is 5.1 per cent.





The Australian Industry Group argued any increase should be limited to 2.5 per cent. Last year the national minimum wage increased by 2.5 per cent to $772.60 a week or $20.33 an hour.





Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe this week warned inflation could reach seven per cent by the end of the year.





Mr Lowe said that interest rates could reach two and half per cent, which would compound the significant rise in the cost of living.



The Albanese government had written to the Fair Work Commission backing an increase to the minimum wage.





In a submission to the FWC, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he outlined his government's position on "a fair increase to minimum and award wages for Australia's lowest-paid workers, noting the rising cost of living".



Employment Minister Tony Burke said the government was willing to fight for better wages for workers.



