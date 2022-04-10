Australia's new health minister to be announced in days as 14 more COVID deaths recorded

Australia will find out who will replace outgoing health minister Greg Hunt before voting day, the prime minister has confirmed.





Mr Hunt, who led Australia's COVID-19 pandemic response, is not recontesting his seat, leaving the government without a locked-in health minister in the case of their re-election.

But with Prime Minister Scott Morrison

, he said his pick for health minister would be made within the next week or so.

"I'm taking my team forward at the election. They're a proven team," he said when asked about the security of the rest of his cabinet.

"My strong united team I led for the last three years, sitting around that cabinet table ... has seen Australia lead the world with its recovery (from the pandemic)."

But while Australians now know when they are heading to the polls, the future remains less certain for children wondering when they will be eligible for their COVID-19 booster shot.

ATAGI decides against extending boosters to children as young as 12

The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Friday gave provisional advice for 12 to 15-year-olds to receive their third vaccine six months after their second.

But the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has not followed suit on the recommendation.

"Current data suggest COVID-related serious illness is very rare in adolescents aged 12-15, particularly after completion of a primary series of COVID-19 vaccination," ATAGI said.

"At this time, ATAGI does not recommend that adolescents aged 12-15 years need to receive a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"ATAGI will continue to review and consider new evidence on the benefits and risks of any additional doses in 12-15 year olds, including for those with underlying medical conditions."

ATAGI said it still strongly recommends all children aged five to 15 receive two vaccines, while those who are immunocompromised require a third dose.

Only Australians aged 16 and over continue to have access to a booster shot.

As of Saturday, almost 70 per cent of the eligible population, or more than 13.1 million people in total, had received their booster.

More than 44,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths have been recorded across the country so far on Sunday.

In NSW, the daily tally included 15,683 cases and eight deaths. There are 1,492 patients in hospital, of whom 56 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In Victoria, 9,510 cases were recorded, along with one death. There are 356 patients in hospital, including 16 in ICU.

In Tasmania, health officials recorded 1,414 cases and one death. There are 42 people receiving treatment in hospital, including one person in ICU.

In the ACT, there were 795 new cases, no deaths. There are 62 people in hospital, including three in ICU.

In Queensland, the tally included 7,154 cases and one death. There are 500 patients in hospital, including 15 in ICU.

In WA, there were 5,351 cases recorded and two deaths. There are 234 patients in hospital and 10 in ICU.

In SA, 4,222 cases were recorded, along with one death. In hospital, there are 222 COVID patients, including 11 in ICU.

In the NT, there were 394 new cases and no additional COVID deaths. There are 33 patients in hospital, including one in ICU.