World leaders condemn political unrest in Brazil as Joe Biden faces decision on Jair Bolsonaro's future

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has joined a growing list of world leaders in condemning protesters who stormed Brazil's Congress and Supreme Court.





Supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro rioted through the nation's capital on Sunday, with comparisons drawn to the fatal Capitol riots in the United States on 6 January 2021.





Along with Congress, the thousands-strong crowd broke into the Supreme Court and surrounded the presidential palace, continuing to refuse to accept the outcome of last October's election.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known by the mononym Lula, labelled the protesters "fascist fanatics" and said they must be punished.





Prime Minister Albanese said his government backed democracies and called for people to respect the outcome of elections.



"The actions of a small number of people are condemned by the Australian government, we'll continue to convey our support to the government of Brazil at this difficult time," he told reporters.





The PM said it was "up to others to speculate" if Mr Bolsanaro's supporters were inspired by the 6 January riots, in which supporters of former United States president Donald Trump invaded Washington's Capitol building.



Protesters broke through police barricades and stormed the Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. Source: AAP / Sergio Lima "What's very clear, though, is when democracies have elections, it's important they be respected," Mr Albanese said.





"Tragically, we've seen here actions that look a bit similar to what happened at the US Capitol building on January 6 after the election of President Biden ... it's important we respect democratic processes."





Opposition foreign affairs spokesperson Simon Birmingham echoed the PM's sentiment.



"There is no place for violence in the face of democratic outcomes," he tweeted.





"Those who can influence protesters should use all their influence to have them end such violence."



Joe Biden faces big decision on Jair Bolsonaro's future

Mr Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on 1 January, leaving behind a movement of election-denying supporters





US President Joe Biden is now facing mounting pressure to remove Mr Bolsonaro from his self-imposed exile in suburban Orlando.





"Bolsonaro should not be in Florida," Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro said on CNN. "The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil. He should be sent back to Brazil."



Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is now living in Florida. Source: Getty / (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) Fellow Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez echoed those views.





"The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida," she tweeted on Sunday. "Nearly two years to the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil."





Their comments turn up the heat on Mr Bolsonaro, and highlight Washington's big decision about his future.





Mr Bolsonaro had a fractious relationship with Mr Biden, and was already on weaker ground back home in Brazil after losing broad protections from prosecution when he stepped down as president.





"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil," Mr Biden wrote on Twitter.



