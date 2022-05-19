Australia's unemployment rate remains at 3.9 per cent, lowest in nearly 50 years

Australia's unemployment rate is 3.9 per cent, according to data released on Thursday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).





The rate is unchanged at 3.9 per cent after the March figure, which was 4 per cent, was revised down by 0.1 per cent.





“In April, we saw employment rise by 4,000 people and unemployment fall by 11,000 people," said Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS.





"As a result, the unemployment rate decreased slightly in April, though remained level, in rounded terms, with the revised March rate of 3.9 per cent."





“3.9 per cent is the lowest the unemployment rate has been in the monthly survey. The last time the unemployment rate was lower than this was in August 1974, when the survey was quarterly.”





Employment increased by 4,000 people in April, the sixth consecutive monthly rise.





The unemployment rate for males fell by 0.2 percentage points to 4.0 per cent, its lowest level since October 2008. For females, it remained at 3.7 per cent for a second month, which is the lowest it has been since May 1974.





The participation rate decreased in April, down by 0.1 percentage points to 66.3 per cent, but remained close to the historical highs in February and March.





The underemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 6.1 per cent.





The underutilisation rate, which combines the unemployment and underemployment rates, decreased 0.3 percentage points to 10 per cent. These were at their lowest levels since 2008.





With the election campaign now in its final two days, employment figures have remained a prominent topic of discussion.



