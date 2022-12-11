Australia

Australia's women still earn $26,000 less than their male colleagues as progress stalls on bridging pay gap

Australian women are earning significantly less money on average than their male colleagues, with a damning finding on the progress to close the pay gap.

SYDNEY DAILY LIFE

For the first time, the gap in the 2021/22 financial year was the same as the year before, with women paid $0.77 for every $1 earned by men. Source: AAP / (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone)

Key Points
  • Australian women are earning nearly $26,000 less than their male colleagues.
  • The agency's census found men were more likely to hold managerial positions, even in female-dominated sectors.
  • Seven in 10 employers have pay gaps that favour men, the data shows.
Australian women are earning nearly $26,000 less than their male colleagues as efforts to close the gender pay gap stall.

The latest data released by the
Workplace Gender Equality Agency
shows the pay gap remains stuck at 22.8 per cent.

This means for the first time, the gap in the 2021/22 financial year was the same as the year before, with women paid $0.77 for every $1 earned by men.
READ MORE

Pay secrecy is now banned in Australia. Here's how that could benefit you

Seven in 10 employers have pay gaps that favour men while women continue to be under-represented in leadership.

The agency's census found men were more likely to hold managerial positions, even in female-dominated sectors such as healthcare and education.

The number of female chief executives rose from 19.4 per cent in the previous year to 22.3 per cent. And by just five per cent since 2014.
About one in five boards do not have any women members.

Women in other senior levels of management earned almost $100,000 less over the same period.

Only two industries have more women in management than their proportion in the workforce, these include the grouping of transport, postal work and warehousing (26 per cent managers) and mining (21 per cent managers).
READ MORE

It could take another 26 years for Australia's gender pay gap to close

Workplace Gender Equality Agency director Mary Wooldridge said the stalled progress should encourage employers to take action.

"Lasting change requires employers to make bold, creative choices that send a signal to all employees that gender equality is a core part of their business strategy and a priority for those in leadership and managerial roles," Ms Wooldridge said.

"Leading employers are already putting solutions in place that address challenges like workforce shortages by tailoring factory shifts around school pick-up and drop-off times or promoting flexible hours or part-time work arrangements among managers and executives."
Share
2 min read
Published 12 December 2022 at 6:56am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

'Where the hell we are?' The unlikely spot that up to one in 20 Australians may be connected to

Australia

The people you're criticising in that TikTok video are my parents. Please read this

Australia

Face mask summer? What Australia's new COVID wave means

COVID-19

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

World

'Sneaky' visa change: This woman was embraced by Australia but now might have to leave

Immigration

Jack ran to catch his flight home. His parents wish he hadn't

World

This is when you’ll likely be able to get your fifth COVID jab in Australia

Australia

Will COVID and La Niña ruin your Christmas? Here's what's in store for each state

Australia