World

Author Salman Rushdie in surgery after being repeatedly stabbed onstage in New York

The British author was repeatedly stabbed in the neck as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

Britain Salman Rushdie Book Signing

Author Salman Rushdie was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel "Midnight's Children" in 1981, which won international praise and Britain's prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India. Source: AAP / AP

British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings have made him the target of Iranian death threats, underwent emergency surgery on Friday after being repeatedly stabbed in the neck at a literary event in New York state.

A suspect was taken into custody by police, who gave no immediate details about his identity or probable motive.

Mr Rushdie was rushed by helicopter to hospital and taken into surgery, his agent Andrew Wylie said in a statement, pledging to provide an update on his condition as soon as possible.

Advertisement
Social media footage showed people administering emergency medical care onstage immediately after the attack. The interviewer also suffered a head injury.
Salman Rushdie Assault
This still image from a video shows a man, at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, centre right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday, 12 August 2022. Source: AAP / AP
The attack occurred at the Chautauqua Institution, which hosts arts programs in a tranquil lakeside community 70 miles (110 kilometres) south of Buffalo city.

Carl LeVan, an American University politics professor attending the event, told AFP that the morning session was about to begin when the suspect ran onto the stage where Mr Rushdie was seated and "stabbed him repeatedly and viciously."

LeVan, a Chautauqua regular, said the suspect "was trying to stab him as many times as possible before he was subdued," adding that he believed the man "was trying to kill" Rushdie."

"There were gasps of horror and panic from the crowd," the professor said.
APTOPIX Salman Rushdie Assault
Law enforcement officers detain a person outside the Chautauqua Institution, on Friday, 12 August 2022, in Chautauqua, New York. Source: AAP / AP
Mr LeVan said witnessing the event had left him "shaken," adding he considered Chautauqua a safe place of creative freedom.

"To know that this happened here, and to see it -- it was horrific," he said. "What I saw today was the essence of intolerance."

Another witness, John Stein, told ABC that the assailant "started stabbing on the right side of the head, of the neck. And there was blood... erupting.

"People in the audience had gotten up on the stage when they saw this and then grabbed the attacker who still had a knife."

Why was Salman Rushdie in hiding?

Mr Rushdie, 75, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel "Midnight's Children" in 1981, which won international praise and Britain's prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.

But his 1988 book "The Satanic Verses" brought attention beyond his imagination when it sparked a fatwa, or religious decree, calling for his death by Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Salman Rushdie Assault
In this still image from video, author Salman Rushdie is taken on a stretcher to a helicopter for transport to a hospital on Friday, 12 August 2022. Source: AAP / AP

What was 'The Satanic Verses' about?

The novel was considered by some Muslims as disrespectful of the Prophet Mohammed.

Mr Rushdie, who was born in India to non-practising Muslims and today identifies as an atheist, was forced to go underground as a bounty was put on his head — which remains today.

He was granted police protection by the government in Britain, where he was at school and where he made his home, following the murder or attempted murder of his translators and publishers.

He spent nearly a decade in hiding, moving houses repeatedly and being unable to tell his children where he lived.
READ MORE
Salman Rushdie hails 'brilliant' Nobel winner Bob Dylan
Mr Rushdie only began to emerge from his life on the run in the late 1990s after Iran in 1998 said it would not support his assassination.

Now living in New York, he is an advocate of freedom of speech, notably launching a strong defence of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after its staff were gunned down by Islamists in Paris in 2015.

The magazine had published drawings of Prophet Mohammed that drew furious reactions from Muslims worldwide.

Widespread protests

Threats and boycotts continue against literary events that Mr Rushdie attends, and his knighthood in 2007 sparked protests in Iran and Pakistan, where a government minister said the honour justified suicide bombings.

The fatwa failed to stifle Rushdie's writing and inspired his memoir "Joseph Anton," named after his alias while in hiding and written in the third person.

"Midnight's Children" -- which runs to more than 600 pages -- has been adapted for the stage and silver screen, and his books have been translated into more than 40 languages.
Salman Rushdie Assault
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture on Friday, 12 August 2022. Source: AAP / AP
Suzanne Nossel, head of the PEN America organization, said the free speech advocacy group was "reeling from shock and horror."

"Just hours before the attack, on Friday morning, Salman had emailed me to help with placements for Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge from the grave perils they face," Nossel said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and passions now lie with our dauntless Salman, wishing him a full and speedy recovery. We hope and believe fervently that his essential voice cannot and will not be silenced."
Share
5 min read
Published 13 August 2022 at 7:44am
Source: AFP, SBS

Recommended for you

Sachin's character made history on Neighbours then got 'sent back to India'

Australia

They thought their skilled worker visas would be approved in eight months. Three years later, they're still waiting

Australia

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Sport

A former PR executive became homeless at 64. She says it doesn't 'discriminate'

Australia

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

Skilled workers prioritised amid backlog of almost one million visa applications

Immigration

New twist in 'phallic' Women's Network logo saga

Australia