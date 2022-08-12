Author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator, likely to lose an eye after New York stabbing

Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after being attacked as he was about to deliver a lecture in western New York on Friday.





The author's agent, Andrew Wylie, said in a statement to the New York Times on Friday evening, "The news is not good."





Mr Wylie said the author is on a ventilator and cannot speak. "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged."





Police did not provide details of the prominent figure's condition beyond that he was still in surgery. They identified the suspect in custody as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairfield, New Jersey. A probable motive remained unclear.



This still image from a video shows a man, at left, being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie, centre right, at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday, 12 August 2022. Source: AAP / AP Police said Mr Rushdie was stabbed in the neck as well as the abdomen. A number of people rushed to the stage and took the suspect to the ground before a trooper present at the event arrested him.





A doctor in the audience administered medical care until emergency first responders arrived. An interviewer onstage, 73-year-old Ralph Henry Reese, suffered a facial injury but has been released from the hospital, police said.



'Horror and panic'

The attack occurred at the Chautauqua Institution, which hosts arts programs in a tranquil lakeside community 70 miles (110 kilometres) south of Buffalo city.





Carl LeVan, an American University politics professor attending the event, said the morning session was about to begin when the suspect ran onto the stage where Mr Rushdie was seated and "stabbed him repeatedly and viciously."





Professor LeVan said the suspect "was trying to stab him as many times as possible before he was subdued," adding that he believed the man "was trying to kill" Mr Rushdie.





"There were gasps of horror and panic from the crowd," the professor said.



Law enforcement officers detain a person outside the Chautauqua Institution, on Friday, 12 August 2022, in Chautauqua, New York. Source: AAP / AP Professor LeVan said witnessing the event had left him "shaken," adding he considered Chautauqua a safe place of creative freedom.





"To know that this happened here, and to see it -- it was horrific," he said. "What I saw today was the essence of intolerance."





Another witness, John Stein, told ABC that the assailant "started stabbing on the right side of the head, of the neck. And there was blood ... erupting.





"People in the audience had gotten up on the stage when they saw this and then grabbed the attacker who still had a knife."



Who is Salman Rushdie?

Mr Rushdie is an internationally acclaimed author who was born in India to non-practising Muslim parents.





He was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel "Midnight's Children" in 1981, which won Britain's prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.





"Midnight's Children" - which runs to more than 600 pages - has been adapted for the stage and silver screen, and his books have been translated into more than 40 languages.



Why was he in hiding?

His 1988 book "The Satanic Verses" brought attention beyond his imagination when it sparked a fatwa, or religious decree, calling for his death by Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.





A fatwa is a legal ruling in Islamic law, imposed by a religious leader, who decrees contentious points of order in their respective country.



In this still image from a video, author Salman Rushdie is taken on a stretcher to a helicopter for transport to a hospital on Friday, 12 August 2022. Source: AAP / AP The book was condemned by some Muslims who found the plot around the protagonist - who had striking parallels with the Prophet Muhammad - to be highly offensive and blasphemous.





In the fatwa, Mr Khomeini urged "Muslims of the world rapidly to execute the author and the publishers of the book" so that "no one will any longer dare to offend the sacred values of Islam".





Mr Khomeini, who was 89 and had just four months to live, added that anyone who was killed trying to carry out the death sentence should be considered a "martyr" who would go to paradise.



He was granted police protection by the government in Britain, where he was at school and where he made his home, following the murder or attempted murder of his translators and publishers.





He spent nearly a decade in hiding, moving houses repeatedly and being unable to tell his children where he lived.



Reemergence and threats

Mr Rushdie only began to emerge from his life on the run in the late 1990s after Iran in 1998 said it would not support his assassination.





Now living in New York, he is an advocate of freedom of speech, notably launching a strong defence of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after its staff were gunned down by Islamists in Paris in 2015.





The magazine had published drawings of Prophet Muhammad that drew furious reactions from Muslims worldwide.





Threats and boycotts continue against literary events that Mr Rushdie attends, and his knighthood in 2007 sparked protests in Iran and Pakistan, where a government minister said the honour justified suicide bombings.





The fatwa failed to stifle Rushdie's writing and inspired his memoir "Joseph Anton," named after his alias while in hiding and written in the third person.



Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture on Friday, 12 August 2022. Source: AAP / AP Suzanne Nossel, head of the PEN America organisation, said the free speech advocacy group was "reeling from shock and horror."





"Just hours before the attack, on Friday morning, Salman had emailed me to help with placements for Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge from the grave perils they face," Nossel said in a statement.



