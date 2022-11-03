Avengers assemble in Peru with cops dressed as superheroes to arrest drug dealers

Highlights The operation, dubbed "Marvel", saw four officers dressed as superheroes.

Police seized 3,250 small packages of basic cocaine paste — a crude extract of coca leaf — as well as 287 bags of cocaine and 127 of marijuana.

One kilo of cocaine paste sells for roughly U$380 ($600) in Peru

Four of The Avengers swooped into a dangerous Lima neighbourhood over the weekend when Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor and the Black Widow broke down a door and arrested several wanted drug dealers.





The four "superheroes" were, in fact, members of a special Peruvian police squad pretending to be promoting a Halloween concert, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.





The operation, dubbed "Marvel" after the comic book publisher of The Avengers, saw four officers dressed as superheroes walk nonchalantly down a street in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighbourhood of Lima on Saturday.



Advertisement

The four "superheroes" were members of a special Peruvian police squad pretending to be promoting a Halloween concert. Source: Supplied Upon arriving at a specific house, Spider-Man and his friends whipped out special equipment and broke down a steel door, allowing ten backup police members to enter and arrest three men and a woman.





The occupants, taken by surprise, at first thought it was a Halloween joke, according to police.





"In this building an entire family was dedicating themselves to the micro-commercialization of drugs. The drugs were going to be sold in a park nearby," said police Colonel David Villanueva.



Police seized 3,250 small packages of basic cocaine paste — a crude extract of coca leaf — as well as 287 bags of cocaine and 127 of marijuana.



