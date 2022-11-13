World

Banksy unveils new mural in war-torn Ukrainian town of Borodyanka

Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy appears to have confirmed he is in Ukraine after unveiling his latest artwork on Instagram.

A photo of a mural in war-torn Ukraine

One mural in Ukraine's Borodyanka — its origin unconfirmed by the artist — shows a little boy throwing a man wearing a judo uniform to the ground. Source: Supplied / Banksy/PA Wire

British street artist Banksy has appeared to confirm he is in Ukraine after unveiling his latest artwork on Instagram.

Speculation had been mounting the anonymous graffiti artist was in the war-torn country after a series of murals appeared in the town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv.

One mural depicted a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped during a judo match with a little boy.
Advertisement
A mural on a war-torn street in Ukraine
An undated handout photo issued by Banksy of one of his new artworks in Ukraine. Credit: Banksy/PA Wire
Another showed two children using a metal tank trap as a seesaw.

However, the mural which Banksy chose to reveal his presence in the country is of a female gymnast balancing on a damaged building.
The graffiti artist posted three images of the mural on Instagram on Friday, with the caption simply reading "Borodyanka, Ukraine".

Borodyanka, northwest of the capital, was one of the towns hardest hit by Russia's bombardment at the beginning of the invasion.
Russian soldiers invaded in February, occupying the town for weeks before it was liberated in April.

Since then, the town has been the focus of reconstruction efforts, with several tower blocks demolished as a result of damage caused by the fighting.
Share
1 min read
Published 13 November 2022 at 12:19pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

How multicultural is your suburb?

Australia

Australian visitor visa wait times have blown out with some nationalities in limbo for months

Immigration

Why Dane was knocked back for 30 jobs before her current employer said yes

Life

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

Why can't Australians who want a fifth COVID-19 jab get one?

COVID-19

This is Australia's fastest-growing migrant community

Australia

Australian visa changes: What Labor's 2022 federal budget means for migration

Immigration

This teenager has offers from three Australian universities but can't accept any

Australia