Barbie just joined the $1 billion club, breaking another record for female directors

Barbie has officially broken the record for female directors, with the movie now surpassing over $1.03 billion in global sales just three weeks after its release.

Barbie driving a pink convertible through the desert with Ken in the backseat

Barbie opened to $155 million in its first weekend, and is now the biggest ever female solo directed film. Source: AP / Warner Bros. Pictures

Key Points
  • Barbie has been comfortably seated in first place for three weeks, and it's hardly finished yet.
  • In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over a billion.
  • The record for female directors was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed Wonder Woman.
Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. With just three weeks in theatres, Barbie has officially hit over $US1 billion ($1.5 billion) in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed Wonder Woman.

Barbie, which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $US53 million ($80 million) from 4,178 North American locations this weekend according to studio estimates on Sunday.
A visual data graph of five iconic female-led films, box office sales and weeks at the box office
In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over a billion dollars.
The film, led and produced by Australia's Margot Robbie, has been comfortably seated in first place for three weeks and it's hardly finished yet.

"As distribution chiefs, we're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water," said Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, who oversee domestic and international distribution for the studio, in a joint statement.

In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over a billion, not accounting for inflation, and Barbie is now the biggest to be directed by one woman, surpassing Wonder Woman's $US821.8 million ($1.24 billion) global total.
A scene from the Barbie movie with seven women in pink jumpsuits.
The film has dominated the box office with record-breaking sales. Source: AP / Warner Bros. Pictures
Three movies that were co-directed by women are still ahead of Barbie, including Frozen at $US1.3 billion ($1.97 billion) and Frozen 2 at $US1.45 billion ($2.2 billion), both co-directed by Jennifer Lee. Captain Marvel, co-directed by Anna Boden, made $US1.1 billion (1.67 billion).

Barbie has passed Captain Marvel domestically with $US459.4 million versus $US426.8 million thereby claiming the North American record for live-action movies directed by women.

New competition came this weekend in the form of the animated, PG-rated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the Jason Statham shark sequel Meg 2: The Trench, both of which were neck-and-neck with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, also in its third weekend, for the second-place spot.
Meg 2 ultimately managed to sneak ahead and land in second place with a $30 million opening weekend from 3,503 locations.

Third place went to Oppenheimer, which added $US28.7 million from 3,612 locations in North America, bringing its domestic total to $US228.6 million.
2 min read
Published 7 August 2023 1:34pm
Updated an hour ago 2:00pm
Source: AAP

