Australia

Bean bag rounds fired by officers hit NSW woman in heart and killed her, police say

Police have suspended the 'less-than-lethal' option of firing bean bag rounds following the woman's death.

A man in a police uniform jacket standing in front of an Australian flag.

NSW police have suspended the use of bean bag rounds after the death of a Newcastle woman. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

Key Points
  • A Newcastle woman shot in the chest with a bean bag round during an attempted arrest died, NSW police confirmed.
  • Police have suspended the use of bean bag rounds.
  • The woman was involved in a nine-hour standoff.
A Newcastle woman shot in the chest with a bean bag round during an attempted arrest died after it entered her body, striking her heart, NSW police have confirmed.

The incident has prompted police to temporarily stop using the non-lethal option while they review their use.

Krista Kach died in hospital on Thursday after barricading herself in her unit after allegedly threatening people and officers with an axe.

After a nine-hour standoff, police gained access to the unit and deployed a Taser, as well as bean bag rounds, while trying to arrest her.

The 47-year-old was able to walk to a nearby ambulance and was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where she later died. Police said an interim report from the NSW coroner said Kach died after a bean bag round entered her body and hit her heart.
Acting Commissioner David Hudson said police would temporarily suspend use of the rounds, which had been deployed 15 times this year without incident.

"That suspension will remain in place until we do a full review of the capability and see if it is worth continuing," he said.

"It is a less than lethal option or so defined and if we remove it permanently from our capability, we will only be left with Tasers between a baton and a firearm and that's a concern to us.

"But we need to make sure that when we deploy a less-than-lethal option, it has to be less than lethal."
READ MORE

Clare Nowland's family to sue NSW government for tasering incident at nursing home

The police review will investigate if any particular batch of rounds were flawed and consider what alternative methods to the rounds are available.

Kach's grieving family condemned the police response on Monday, saying she was distressed after being told she would be evicted from her unit.

"What happened on Thursday was a disturbing and heartbreaking response by the police to a vulnerable person that had been told that she would soon be homeless," the family said in a statement.

Kach's death is the second fatal incident involving NSW police using a stun gun in recent months.

Clare Nowland, 95, died after being tasered at a Cooma nursing home in May.
Share
2 min read
Published 19 September 2023 12:46pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A man in a blue suit white shirt and floral tie

'No place in Australia': Peter Dutton's justification of historic 'racist' comments criticised

Politics

A young man holding a sign reading #YourReferenceAintRelevant

'Good character' can reduce sentences for child abusers. Harri is trying to change that

Australia

A spacecraft is launched from a base.

Russia's first lunar mission in nearly five decades fails as spacecraft smashes into Moon

World

Split image of Angelina Jolie and a man with a beard standing outside

He was jailed after teaching girls. Now Angelina Jolie is demanding his release

Asia

ABS NATIONAL ACCOUNTS STOCK

What is the Intergenerational Report and what does it predict for the future of Australia?

Australia

Fruit and vegetables in a supermarket

Here's how Australian supermarkets are making millions during the cost of living crisis

Australia

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

A smiling woman wearing graduation gowns is holding her smiling daughter and posing for a photo.

In-demand jobs, free training, and how much you could make: Your guide to a career change

Life