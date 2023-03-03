Australia

Been evicted from your rental without explanation? It will soon be illegal in this state

Both major parties in NSW have committed to banning no-grounds evictions if they win this month's state election.

A white block of units with a lease sign on grass out the front

The NSW Greens introduced a motion to ban no-grounds evictions during a late sitting of parliament last year, but it was not supported by the Liberal-National coalition or Labor. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • The NSW Liberal-National coaliton and Labor have both committed to banning no-grounds evictions.
  • The practice is currently legal in every Australian state and territory, except the ACT.
  • The NSW Greens say it's a "long overdue reform".
It will soon be illegal for landlords to kick tenants out of their homes at the end of their lease without a reason in a major win for NSW's struggling renters.

The change comes as the Perrottet government matches a commitment already made by NSW Labor, cementing the change ahead of the 25 March state election.

The Liberal-National coalition committed to a range of measures already announced by NSW Labor, including scrapping no-grounds eviction in favour of a "reasonable grounds" model, The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

It would also implement a portable bond scheme, first announced by NSW Labor last year, and introduce three and five-year standard leases.

Ending no-grounds evictions would be a significant help for
struggling renters
, NSW Greens housing spokeswoman Jenny Leong said on Friday.
The NSW Greens introduced a motion attempting to ban no-grounds evictions during a late sitting of parliament last year, but it was not supported by either major party.

"This is a long overdue reform, and we're glad to see both major parties finally come to the table," Ms Leong said.

"But let's be clear that they were dragged here by tenant advocates, activists on the street and renters struggling with out-of-control rents and unfair evictions."

A re-elected Coalition government would have NSW Fair Trading attend rental inspections undercover to spot dodgy real estate agents breaking newly-imposed bans on rental bidding.

Premier Dominic Perrottet banned solicited
rental bidding
late last year amid a frenzy for scarce properties.
Solicited rental bidding, or a rental auction, occurs when estate agents entice prospective tenants to offer increased rental bids to secure a property.

Offending agents can receive fines of $5,500 for an individual and $11,000 for a corporation.

The measures come as rental prices in capital cities have risen 14.6 per cent in the past year and 11.6 per cent in the regions, according to a Domain report. Fewer than one in 100 properties spends three weeks or more on the market.

NSW Labor's rental policy includes banning no-grounds evictions, outlawing secret rental bidding, introducing a portable bond scheme and establishing an independent rental commissioner to advocate for tenants.

The party will also make it easier for renters to ask for pets in their homes.

The ACT is the only Australian jurisdiction that currently has a ban on no-grounds evictions.
3 min read
Published 3 March 2023 at 11:14am, updated 4 hours ago at 11:18am
Source: AAP
