Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power with extreme-right government

Key Points Mr Netanyahu now heads what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country's history.

One of Mr Netanyahu's main goals is to counter Iran's existential threat, he says.

Senior security officials and Palestinians have already voiced concern over the new government's direction.

Israel's hawkish veteran Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister Thursday after a stint in opposition, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country's history.





Mr Netanyahu, 73, who is fighting corruption charges in court, had already served as premier longer than anyone in Israeli history, leading the country from 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.





"This is the sixth time I'm presenting a government that I'm heading to get parliament's support, and I'm excited like the first time," Mr Netanyahu told the Knesset ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.



Parliament voted to approve his government and elected former minister Amir Ohana as the Knesset's speaker, the first openly gay occupant of the post.





Mr Netanyahu, who casts himself as the guarantor of his country's security, stressed that his top goal would be "to thwart Iran's efforts to develop a nuclear weapons arsenal" and "ensure Israel's military superiority in the region".





But he also voiced hopes of "expanding the circle of peace with Arab countries" following US-brokered normalisation agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.



Biden calls Netanyahu 'friend,' vows to press 'two state solution'

US President Joe Biden said Thursday he would work with Mr Netanyahu, calling the leader his "friend" but vowing to oppose policies that endanger a two-state solution with the Palestinians.





"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran," Biden said in a statement.





"As we have throughout my administration, the United States will continue to support the two-state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values."



Former Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen, an architect of the normalisation agreements, was named as foreign minister.





Mr Netanyahu was ousted in June 2021 by a motley coalition of leftists, centrists and Arab parties headed by right-winger Naftali Bennett and former TV news anchor Yair Lapid.





It didn't take him long to come back.





Following his 1 November election win, Mr Netanyahu entered into talks with ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties, among them Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism formation and Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party. Both have a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians.



'Thirst for power'

Senior security officials have already voiced concern over the new government's direction, as have Palestinians.





"It becomes for Netanyahu's partners a dream government," said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank. "And one side's dream is the other side's nightmare. This government is expected to take the country on a completely new trajectory."





Analysts said Mr Netanyahu offered the extreme-right vast concessions in the hope he might obtain judicial immunity or cancellation of his corruption trial.



The government is the result of "Netanyahu's political weakness, linked to his age and his trial, and the fact that you have a new political family of the revolutionary right that we had never seen with this strength in Israel", Denis Charbit, professor of political science at Israel's Open University, said.





Israel and Hamas fought a war in May 2021. This year, other Gaza militants and Israel exchanged rocket and missile fire for three days in August.





In the West Bank, violence has surged this year, and many are afraid of more unrest.



