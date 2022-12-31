Big crowds as Australia among the first in the world to ring in 2023

KEY POINTS Australians ushered in 2023 with fireworks and festivities across the nation.

Many took advantage of the weather to stake out a good vantage point for the evening fireworks.

Police are urging revellers to "party responsibly".

Thrilled crowds are celebrating New Year's Eve with fireworks and festivities across Australia, free of COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in three years.





Bolstered again by overseas and interstate tourists, a million-plus revellers crammed into Sydney harbourside vantage points on a muggy evening to see the city's world-renowned pyrotechnic show.





In a $5.8 million production, about 13,000 fireworks will have gone up in smoke in two displays from the Opera House, Harbour Bridge and city rooftops.



Dancing ahead of a group of eight friends and family, Jasbir Singh, a 36-year- old construction worker from Melbourne was excited being part of the thousands pouring into Circular Quay.





"We just came now from Melbourne driving from the early morning," he told AAP.





His friends were blaring loud Bhangra music from a boom box as onlookers clapped them on.





"Sydney is a beautiful city with lots of people and we just came to watch the fireworks at the Harbour and to be part of the big crowd", the first-time visitor said.





Ron Waterman, 50, a basketball coach from New York, and his wife lined up since midday to take part in the festivities.





"I used to see the fireworks on TV so when I got the chance to come out to Australia, I said I have to come and see the show for myself up close," he told AAP.



The 9pm fireworks on New Year's Eve 2022 featured pylon projections honouring the knowledge and resilience of Aboriginal people. The display also used the motifs of sky, land and sea. Source: Supplied / Morris McLennan/City of Sydney "It's good seeing people out having a good time and enjoying themselves without any altercations or complaints."





Crowds built quickly in Melbourne's CBD as families and groups of friends flocked to parks for early fireworks, before an estimated 450,000 people filled the city at midnight.





"There's food trucks, music, entertainment and it's all free, it's a beautiful night," picnicker Kim told AAP while enjoying a gin and tonic at one of four celebration zones around the city.





It was set to be one of Melbourne's biggest parties since the start of the pandemic, with revellers taking advantage of life without mask mandates.





The celebrations, worth about $4 million, include fireworks set off from a record 30 rooftops as the clock strikes 12.



Restaurant Freyja, in Collins Street, experienced a rush of diners keen to watch the display from the top of a city skyscraper.





Venue manager Deborah Mckay said the streets were buzzing and patrons were extra keen to say farewell not just to 2022, but to the height of the pandemic.





"They've obviously had a really hard last few years and definitely they will be letting their hair down," she told AAP.





For the first time, there are family friendly fireworks in Perth before a show along the Swan River when the clock strikes 12.





Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart are also celebrating with two fireworks displays, but expected severe weather forced Darwin's shows to be cancelled.



