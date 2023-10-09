Billions could face lethal heat this century if climate change worsens, new research claims

Key Points The world is on track for 2.8C of warming by the year 2100 under current policies.

At 4C of warming, Hodeidah, Yemen, would see around 300 days per year of potentially unsurvivable humid heat.

To track such moist heat, scientists use a measurement known as "wet-bulb" temperature.

Billions of people could struggle to survive in periods of deadly, humid heat within this century as temperatures rise, particularly in some of the world's largest cities, from Delhi to Shanghai, according to new research.





Towards the higher end of warming scenarios, potentially lethal combinations of heat and humidity could spread further including into areas such as the US Midwest, the authors of the report said, highlighting rising risk in Australia and South America.



"It's very disturbing," study co-author Matthew Huber of Purdue University in the US state of Indiana told Reuters.





"It's going to send a lot of people to emergency medical care."





The study built on past research by Huber, George Mason University climatologist Daniel Vecellio and other scientists on the point at which heat and humidity combine to push the human body beyond its limits without shade or help from technologies such as air conditioning.





It found that around 750 million people could experience one week per year of potentially deadly humid heat if temperatures rise 2C above preindustrial levels.



At 3C of warming, more than 1.5 billion people would face such a threat, according to the paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.





The world is on track for 2.8C of warming by the year 2100 under current policies, according to the 2022 United Nations Emissions Gap report.





While India, Pakistan and the Gulf already have briefly touched dangerous humid heat in recent years, the study found it will afflict major cities from Lagos, Nigeria, to Chicago, Illinois if the world keeps heating up.





"It's coming up in places that we didn't think about before," said Vecellio.





At 4C of warming, Hodeidah, Yemen, would see around 300 days per year of potentially unsurvivable humid heat.



READ MORE Double whammy: What El Niño and a positive IOD will mean for spring and summer in Australia

To track such moist heat, scientists use a measurement known as "wet-bulb" temperature. This is taken by covering a thermometer with a water-soaked cloth.





The process of water evaporating from the cloth mirrors how the human body cools down with sweat.





In a landmark 2010 study, Huber proposed that a wet-bulb temperature of 35C persisting for six or more hours could be the conservative limit for the human body.





Beyond this, people were likely to succumb to heat stress if they could not find a way to cool down.





A decade later, a group of American scientists co-led by Vecellio put Huber's theory to the test by placing young, healthy adults in environmental chambers with high wet-bulb temperatures.



They found the limit was lower at between 30C and 31C. Huber and Vecellio joined forces for the study to apply this lower limit to the world under various future climate warming scenarios, ranging between 1.5C and 4C.





"This will be a critical benchmark for future studies," said atmospheric scientist Jane Baldwin of the University of California Irvine, who was not involved in the research.





"Unfortunately, it's a somewhat grimmer picture than you would have gotten with the 35C limit," she said.





The research adds to a growing body of concern about dangerous wet-bulb temperatures.



