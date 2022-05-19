US accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine by holding "hostage" the food supply for not just millions of Ukrainians, but also millions around the world who rely on Ukrainian exports.





"The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not, to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people," Mr Blinken said, addressing a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday.





"The food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage by the Russian military."



Mr Blinken's comments came as Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president and now senior security official, said on Thursday the West should not expect Russia to continue food supplies if it slaps Moscow with devastating sanctions over Ukraine.





"Our country is ready to fulfil its obligations in full. But it also expects assistance from trading partners, including on international platforms," Mr Medvedev said on messaging app Telegram.





"Otherwise, there's no logic: on the one hand, insane sanctions are being imposed against us, on the other hand, they are demanding food supplies. Things don't work like that, we're not idiots," said Mr Medvedev.





"Countries importing our wheat and other food products will have a very difficult time without supplies from Russia. And on European and other fields, without our fertilisers, only juicy weeds will grow," added Mr Medvedev, who served as president between 2008 and 2012.



Local government officials and a Ukrainian soldier inspect a grain warehouse shelled by Russian forces near the frontlines of Kherson Oblast in Novovorontsovka, Ukraine. Source: Getty / John Moore/Getty Images "We have every opportunity to ensure that other countries have food, and food crises do not happen. Just don't interfere with our work."





Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and a barrage of unprecedented international sanctions on Russia have disrupted supplies of fertiliser, wheat and other commodities from both countries, pushing up prices for food and fuel, especially in developing nations.





Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Mr Blinken appealed to Russia to stop blockading Ukrainian ports. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February to carry out what Moscow calls a "special military operation."





The war in Ukraine has caused global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser to soar.







Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus — which has backed Moscow in its war in Ukraine — account for more than 40 per cent of global exports of potash, a crop nutrient.





"The decision to weaponise food is Moscow's and Moscow's alone," Mr Blinken said.





"As a result of the Russian government's actions some 20 million tons of grain sit unused in Ukrainian silos as global food supply dwindle, prices skyrocket, causing more around the world to experience food insecurity."





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is trying to broker a "package deal" that will allow Ukraine to resume food exports through the Black Sea and revive Russian food and fertiliser production to world markets.





"There is enough food for everyone in the world. The issue is distribution and it is deeply linked to the war in Ukraine," Mr Guterres told the council on Thursday.



Ukrainian fighters still holed up in Azovstal steel works

Russia's siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol stuttered towards its end on Thursday, with hundreds of fighters still holed up in the Azovstal steel works and some 1,700 who have already surrendered facing an uncertain fate.





A full abandonment of the bunkers and tunnels of the bombed-out plant would end the most destructive siege of a war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.





It was unclear how many fighters remained inside.





Russia's defence ministry said 771 fighters from the Azov Regiment had surrendered in the past day, bringing the total of those who had given themselves up since Monday to 1,730.







Ukrainian officials declined to comment, saying it could endanger rescue efforts.





Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy head of the Azov Regiment, released an 18-second video address on Thursday to say he and other commanders were still on the territory of the plant.





"A certain operation is going on, the details of which I will not disclose. Thank you to the whole world and thank you to Ukraine for [your] support," he said.





Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk People's Republic, which now encompasses Mariupol, said more than half the fighters had surrendered, and that the uninjured had been taken to a penal colony near Russian-controlled Donetsk.





The Security Council gathers to address the conflict and food security crisis in Ukraine at United Nations headquarters on Thursday in New York City. Source: Getty / David Dee Delgado/Getty Images



"Let them surrender, let them live, let them honestly face the charges for all their crimes," he told an online video channel.





Russia needs Mariupol, one of Ukraine's main seaports, to cement its control of land it has seized along the coast, reaching all the way west to annexed Crimea.





The city is now an urban wasteland shattered by artillery and street-by-street fighting.





Before the war its population was around 430,000. Mr Pushilin said 200,000 remained, although Ukrainian officials have said it is only half that number.



Geneva conventions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Mariupol's last defenders — regular soldiers as well as members of the National Guard, to which the Azov Regiment belongs — are national heroes, and that he hopes they can be exchanged for Russian prisoners.





Moscow portrays the regiment as one of the main perpetrators of the alleged radical anti-Russian nationalism and neo-Nazism which it says threaten Ukraine's Russian-speakers.





The unit, formed in 2014 as a militia to fight Russian-backed separatists, denies being fascist, racist or neo-Nazi, and Ukraine says it has been reformed away from its radical nationalist origins.





The Kremlin said the combatants would be treated in line with international norms, though some Russian lawmakers demanded they be tried for war crimes and one demanded they face the death penalty.





The Swiss-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it had registered those leaving the plant to keep track of prisoners.





It also explicitly set out the rules of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the body of international law relating to the treatment of captured military personnel and civilians.



