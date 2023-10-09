Bodies retrieved from festival site after Hamas attack as Israel pounds Gaza with strikes

The bodies of 260 people who attended a music festival near the Gaza-Israel border have been recovered, as Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history, when Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.



Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country was embarking on a "long and difficult war" after Hamas militants launched a coordinated land, sea and air attack, with the violence leaving more than 1,100 people dead in both Gaza and Israel.





Netanyahu has vowed a "mighty vengeance" for Saturday’s Hamas attacks.





Israeli air strikes have hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 400 people, including 20 children.



Israel has not released an official toll but its media said at least 700 people were killed, children among them. Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari called it "the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Israel's history."



Bodies retrieved from music festival

At the site of a music festival in the Negev desert, near the border with Gaza, the Israeli rescue service Zaka said it removed about 260 bodies, and that number was expected to rise.





Videos circulating on social media showed people who had attended the Supernova music festival running through the desert on Saturday.



One survivor described gunmen in military uniforms shooting at cars trying to flee the scene.





About 30 missing Israelis attending the festival that was attacked by gunmen emerged from hiding on Sunday, Israeli media reported.



Plea for the return of Israeli captives

Palestinian fighters took dozens of hostages to Gaza, including soldiers and civilians, children and the elderly. A second Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad, said it was holding more than 30 of the captives.





Israeli father Yoni Asher recounted seeing video of Palestinian gunmen seizing his wife and two small daughters after she took them to visit her mother.





"My two little girls, they're only babies. They're not even five-years-old and three-years-old," he said.



Relatives of an Israeli missing since a surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, are overcome by emotion during a press conference in Israel. Source: AP / / Another father, Uri David, said he spent 30 minutes on the phone with his two daughters, Tair and Odaya, during an attack until they no longer responded to him and that he did not know their fate.





"I heard shooting, shouting in Arabic, I told them to lie on the ground and hold hands," he told a news conference, breaking down in tears.



Experts said Hamas wanted to trade the captives for the release of scores of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.





"The cruel reality is Hamas took hostages as an insurance policy against Israeli retaliatory action, particularly a massive ground attack and to trade for Palestinian prisoners," said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.



Reports of Hamas targetting Israeli airport

Hamas fired more rocket salvoes into Israel on Sunday.





The militant group claimed it is targeting the Ben Gurion International Airport, according to CNN, which also reported loud explosions could be heard across central Israel and the suburbs of Tel Aviv.





Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem. Gazans have lived under an Israeli-led blockade for 16 years, since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.



"How many times have we warned you that the Palestinian people have been living in refugee camps for 75 years, and you refuse to recognise the rights of our people?" said Haniyeh.





Beyond blockaded Gaza, Israeli forces and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia exchanged artillery and rocket fire, while in Egypt, two Israeli tourists were shot dead along with a guide.



More than 400 Palestinians dead following Israeli strikes

Israeli air strikes on Gaza destroyed Hamas' offices and training camps, but also houses and other buildings.





The Palestinian health ministry said 413 Palestinians, including 78 children, were killed and 2,300 people wounded since Saturday.





"As an occupying power, Israel has no right or justification to target the defenceless civilian population in Gaza or elsewhere in Palestine," the Palestinian foreign ministry said, denouncing a "barbarous campaign of death and destruction".



Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City on Sunday. More than 400 Palestinians, including 20 children, have been killed in the strikes. Source: AP / AP The UN said at least 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza are seeking shelter in schools it runs. It appealed for the creation of humanitarian corridors to bring food into Gaza.





In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, people searched through the remains of a mosque early on Sunday.





"We ended the night prayers and suddenly the mosque was bombed. They terrorised the children, the elderly and women," said resident Ramez Hneideq.



The Israeli military said it had deployed tens of thousands of soldiers around Gaza, a narrow strip of land that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and was starting to evacuate Israelis around the frontier.





"This is my fifth war. The war should stop. I don't want to keep feeling this," said Qassab al-Attar, a Palestinian wheelchair user in Gaza whose brothers carried him to shelter.



US sends military enforcements close to Israel

The United States led Western denunciations of Hamas' attacks, with President Joe Biden issuing a blunt warning to Iran and others: "This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks."





Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi telephoned the Hamas chief to congratulate him for the "victory".



US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington would send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support and would also start providing fresh munitions to its closest Middle East ally.





In Gaza, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the US announcement as “an actual participation in the aggression against our people" and said the group would not be intimidated.



