Body of 28-year-old woman found in NSW floodwaters as Victorians warned of more rain

A woman's body has been recovered from a flooded river's edge in the NSW central west as the premier warns a major flood emergency is in full swing.





A multi-agency search began late Sunday after a woman, 28, disappeared when the vehicle she was travelling in was washed off a causeway near Gulgong, north of Mudgee.





Three people, including the 45-year-old male driver and two male passengers, escaped the vehicle, but the woman was swept away.



After an extensive search, a body believed to be the missing 28-year-old was found on the riverbank at 9.50am on Monday.





Premier Dominic Perrottet extended his condolences to the woman's family and friends, and urged people not to drive on flooded roads.





"We have a major flood emergency in full swing right across our state," he told reporters on Monday.





"If it is flooded, forget it. You wouldn't drive into a bushfire - don't drive into the floodwaters."



Some 135 State Emergency Service (SES) warnings are in place across the state, including 20 emergency evacuation warnings.





Some 43 local government areas are subject to a natural disaster declaration.





Some 27 flood warnings are current, including nine where floods could reach major levels.





The premier reiterated pleas for people in evacuation zones to follow advice to leave when instructed to do so.





"Do not wait for a knock on the door from the SES. Please evacuate."



The SES received some 482 calls for help and carried out 37 flood rescues in the last 24 hours, with crews from WA arriving to assist to 550 volunteers on the ground on Monday.





Rain and possible severe thunderstorms will continue on Tuesday across the South Coast, before the weather eases on Wednesday.





There are also concerns for the far northern agricultural town of Moree, experiencing its worst flooding in a decade, where farmers had been preparing to harvest crops.





The Mehi River at Moree peaked at 10.5 metres on Sunday and is expected to remain above the major flood level (8.8m) into Tuesday.





Further grants for primary producers, small businesses and rural and regional councils may also be on the way, with the premier saying he has requested further assistance from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





"Those primary producers have gone through a very difficult time," Mr Perrottet said.



The premier, who will tour flood-impacted parts of the state this week, said he wanted to ensure no community was left behind, and grants would be a partnership between the state and the Commonwealth.





Moree Plains Shire Mayor Mark Johnson said there was a sense of relief on Sunday night when the river started to recede but also apprehension about the clean-up.





Authorities are watching the southern border town of Moama, with major flooding expected on Tuesday, when the Murray River peaks at 94.9m above sea level.





The Murray's peak at Moama is expected to break a peak level set in both 1993 and 1975.



Flash flooding threat for northern Victoria

Northern parts of Victoria could experience a new flash flooding threat with more rain and thunderstorms expected just as the Murray River peaks at Echuca.





Many towns are on track to experience their wettest October on record, with between 30 to 60mm predicted to fall in the next day.





There is major flooding in Echuca, with the Murray River slightly exceeding the expected peak at midday on Monday.





Dozens of houses built along the river's banks have been swallowed up by water.





About 30mm of rain fell overnight and flood walls have so far protected the centre of town from the worst of the disaster.



CFA crews have been keeping watch at Campaspe River levee, a block from Echuca's main street. Source: AAP / BRENDAN MCCARTHY But properties on the so-called wrong side of a levee constructed over the past week to save major infrastructure have started to flood.





"Our house is surrounded by water," resident Julie Golledge told AAP on Monday, when about 20 centimetres of water had already seeped into her garage.





"There are a number of houses that do have water flowing in them because they're lower lying compared to us."





One of those houses belongs to former policeman Nick Dean, who said the only way in and out of his home is via boat.





"You can imagine the anger with council who put this levee up and thrown us to the wolves," Mr Dean told 3AW.



On Monday afternoon, there was still major flooding at Echuca, Moama, Barham, Kerang, Moree, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Hillston, Hay and Condobolin.





Flood levels downstream of Shepparton remain at a moderate level, local SES incident controller Ray Jasper said.





"Unfortunately this afternoon, the Barmah levee has let go so we are having water into Barmah. Crews are just helping strengthen ... the community property protection of 55 houses that were potentially inundated," Mr Jasper told reporters on Monday.





Flood levels are expected to reach 7.6m at Barmah.





Parts of northern Victoria could face heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail on Tuesday, with drivers warned to be extra vigilant for flash flooding and potholes.



The Murray River surpassed the 1993 flood level at Echuca on Saturday while the Loddon River at Kerang peaked, but the threat is yet to pass.





Floodwaters there have only slightly receded and are not expected to noticeably drop for several days.





Recovery efforts across central Victoria are about to ramp up, particularly at Rochester and Mooroopna which were badly damaged almost a fortnight ago.





So far approximately 4,000 CFA volunteers have assisted communities to prepare or clean up.





"There's many examples of volunteers that have been out helping the community, prepare the community and in fact have had their own homes inundated," CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan told reporters.



Residents from Swan Hill to Mildura have been told to be on alert and prepare for flooding for the rest of October.





Victorian Racing Club Chairman, Neil Wilson, announced a $500,000 flood relief effort to assist those impacted by floods ahead of the Melbourne Cup.





"We feel a sense of responsibility for using cup week as a platform, with our partners and our members and a whole range of people who are going to be involved, to actually support the flood relief program," Mr Wilson said.



