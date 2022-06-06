Boris Johnson vows to 'bash on' after 148 Conservative MPs vote against him in no-confidence ballot

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed late Monday to plough on with governing after winning what he called a "convincing" victory in a Conservative confidence vote, despite a sizeable rebellion.





"Of course I understand that what we need to do now is come together as a government, as a party. And that is exactly what we can now do," he told reporters. "We're going to bash on."





Just over two years after he won a landslide general election victory, the Brexit figurehead again proved his ability to escape political hot water to maintain his grip on power.



Advertisement

But the "Partygate" controversy over lockdown-breaking events at Downing Street , which saw him become the first serving UK prime minister to have broken the law, has still severely weakened his position.





While 211 Tory MPs backed him, 148 did not.





Mr Johnson, 57, needed the backing of 180 MPs to survive the vote — a majority of one out of the 359 sitting Conservatives in parliament.





Defeat would have meant an end to his time as party leader and prime minister until a replacement was found in an internal leadership contest.





In previous Tory ballots, predecessors Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May both ultimately resigned despite narrowly winning their own votes, deciding that their premierships were terminally damaged.



Rebuild trust

Mr Johnson has steadfastly refused to resign over "Partygate".





He earlier defended his record on delivering Brexit, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and Britain's hawkish support for Ukraine against Russia.





"This is not the moment for a leisurely and entirely unforced domestic political drama and months and months of vacillation from the UK," he told Tory MPs, according to a senior party source.





"We have been through bumpy times before and I can rebuild trust," the prime minister told his parliamentary rank and file, according to the source, adding: "The best is yet to come."





Supporters could be heard cheering and thumping their tables in approval.



A protester in front of the UK parliament during the vote as no-confidence ballot against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency The source said Mr Johnson had indicated tax cuts could be in the offing as Britain contends with its worst inflation crisis in generations.





But the scale of Tory disunity was exposed in a blistering resignation letter from Mr Johnson's "anti-corruption champion" John Penrose and another letter of protest from long-time ally Jesse Norman.





The prime minister's rebuttals over "Partygate" were "grotesque", Norman wrote, warning that the Tories risked losing the next general election, which is due by 2024.





Ex-cabinet member Jeremy Hunt, who lost to Mr Johnson in the last leadership contest in 2019 and is expected to run again if Mr Johnson is deposed, confirmed he would vote against him.



