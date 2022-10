Brazil election goes to runoff as far-right Bolsonaro finishes close second to left-wing challenger Lula

Brazil's bitterly divisive presidential election will go to a runoff on 30 October, electoral authorities said on Sunday (local time), as incumbent Jair Bolsonaro beat expectations to finish a relatively close second to front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.





Mr Lula, the veteran leftist seeking a presidential comeback, had 47.9 per cent of the vote to 43.7 per cent for the far-right president with 97.2 per cent of polling stations reporting, according to official results from the Superior Electoral Tribunal, which said on its website a second round was now "mathematically defined."



Advertisement

There were reports of long, snaking lines across Brazil as many turned out to vote in a tense election, punctuated by episodes of violence and fears over a sharp uptick in gun ownership under Mr Bolsonaro.



READ MORE Brazil's presidential candidates make final pitches as voters head to polls

Military police in Sao Paulo said a man entered a voting station in the Cidade Dutra neighbourhood and fired at two police officers.





"The officers are conscious and receiving medical attention," they wrote on Twitter.





Most opinion polls have shown Lula with a 10-15 percentage point lead, but Mr Bolsonaro has signalled he may refuse to accept defeat, stoking fears of institutional crisis. If Mr Lula wins over 50 per cent of valid votes, which several pollsters show within reach, he would clinch an outright victory, foregoing a run-off.





Wearing a "Get Out Bozo" shirt, Rio de Janeiro resident Anna Luisa, 70, said she was voting for Mr Lula for the first time.



Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves upon arrival at a polling station in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 2 October 2022. Source: AAP / (Photo: Fernando Bizerra/EPA) "I have to take down Bolsonaro," she said, citing his "homophobia" and his stance over Brazil's 1964-85 military dictatorship, which Mr Bolsonaro has long supported.





Beloved by his fans, Mr Lula is also loathed by many Brazilians for his graft conviction. Mr Bolsonaro often refers to him as "the inmate." The leftist, who was president from 2003 to 2010, was jailed during the last election. But his conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court, allowing him to face his rival Mr Bolsonaro this year.





Voting in São Bernardo do Campo, Mr Lula acknowledged the dramatic turnaround in his fortunes after a conviction that he says was politically motivated.





"It's an important day for me," he said. "Four years ago I couldn't vote because I was the victim of a lie ... I want to try to help my country to return to normal."



Supporters of Brazilian President and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro react as they watch the vote count of the legislative and presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 2 October, 2022. Source: Getty / (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images) Mr Bolsonaro voted in Rio, and said he expected to win the election in Sunday's first round, despite his poor showing in surveys. The former army captain does not trust the pollsters, saying their results do not correspond with the support at his campaign events.





"If we have clean elections, we will win today with at least 60 per cent of the votes," Mr Bolsonaro said in a social media video. "All the evidence we have is favourable to us."





Mr Bolsonaro has threatened to contest the result of the vote, after making baseless allegations of fraud, accusing electoral authorities of plotting against him and suggesting the military should conduct a parallel tally, which they declined to do.



A supporter of Brazilian former President (2003-2010) and candidate for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva flashes the L sign for Lula during the vote count of the legislative and presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 2 October, 2022. Source: Getty / (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Congress

Brazilians are also voting on Sunday for all 513 members of the lower chamber of Congress, a third of the 81 members of the Senate and state governors and legislatures.





Though Mr Lula leads the presidential race, Mr Bolsonaro's conservative coalition is expected to hold a majority in both chambers of Congress. That could present challenges for the leftist to govern a country with rising hunger, high unemployment and an uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.





Mr Lula and Mr Bolsonaro have both promised more generous welfare spending next year, adding to pressure on the federal budget.



The newly established autonomy of Brazil's central bank and Mr Lula's choice of a centrist former rival as running mate have reassured some investors that he would not trigger a disruptive break in economic policy.





Mr Lula has vowed to make a sharp departure from Mr Bolsonaro's environmental policies after deforestation in the Amazon rainforest hit a 15-year high. Mr Lula has pledged to combat logging, step up protection of the biome and local tribes, and make Brazil a protagonist in climate diplomacy.





As in past elections, Brazil's military has been mobilised to heighten security at some 477,000 polling stations, using electronic voting machines that allow for swift tabulation of results by the national electoral authority (TSE).