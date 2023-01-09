Brazilian authorities detain 1500 rioters as Jair Bolsonaro is admitted to US hospital

Key Points Some 1500 people who stormed government buildings in Brazil's capital on Sunday have been arrested.

A camp where many of those who took part in the riot were staying was dismantled on Monday.

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in Florida with an abdominal complaint.

Security forces have detained around 1500 people following the storming of government buildings in Brasília, and dismantled a camp of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro in the capital, Brazilian officials have confirmed.





After thousands of Mr Bolsonaro's backers attacked Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday local time, police in riot gear amassed at the pro-Bolsonaro camp outside Brasília's army headquarters while troops took down tents, Reuters witnesses said. The protesters were dispersed.





President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known by the mononym Lula, promised to bring those responsible for the violence to justice after demonstrators broke windows and furniture, destroyed artwork, and stole guns and artefacts.



Lula, who took office on 1 January after a narrow October election win, was back at work at the Planalto presidential palace on Monday and met with his defence minister and the armed forces commanders to discuss the attacks that recalled the assault on the US Capitol two years ago by backers of former president Donald Trump.





US President Joe Biden joined other world leaders in condemning Sunday's riots, calling them "outrageous," while Mr Bolsonaro, who has been in Florida since last year, denied inciting his supporters and said the rioters had "crossed the line".





Mr Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with intestinal discomfort due to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, his wife announced on Instagram.





Pro-Bolsonaro truckers, who have caused havoc on Brazil's highways for weeks, held more protests through the night.



A toll road operator for the BR 163 highway that cuts through Brazil's top grain-producing state Mato Grosso reported several blockades that were cleared by dawn.





Police said blockages on another highway in Parana state were also cleared.





"There are still people trying to block roads and access to oil refineries," presidential spokesman Paulo Pimenta told reporters.





Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the governor of Brasília removed from office late on Sunday for 90 days over alleged security failings, and demanded that social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok block accounts of users spreading anti-democratic propaganda.



Protesters broke through police barricades and stormed the Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. Source: AAP / Sergio Lima Facebook parent Meta said on Monday it was removing content supporting or praising the weekend actions. Telegram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





Some analysts said Sunday's violence could strengthen Lula politically and affect policy in Latin America's largest economy.





Lula said the local militarised police force that reports to Brasília Governor Ibaneis Rocha, a former ally of Mr Bolsonaro, had done nothing to stop the protesters from advancing.



