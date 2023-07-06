Australia

Brazil football team arrived in Australia with a tribute to Iran protesters

The Brazilian women's football team landed in Brisbane on a plane emblazoned with messages of support for Iranian protesters.

A side view of an aeroplane with text reading "No man should be hanged for saying this"

Argentinian filmmaker and commercial airline pilot Enrique Piñeyro has lent the Brazilian football team his aeroplane, which pays paid tribute to Iran protesters. Credit: Supplied

Key Points
  • The Brazilian football team has arrived in Brisbane for the Women’s World Cup.
  • The plane on which they landed had pictures of Iranian protesters Mahsa Amini and Amir Nasr Azadani on the tail.
  • Amini was detained for not wearing a headscarf and died in custody in 2022.
Brazil arrived at the Women's World Cup in Australia on a plane that paid tribute to Iran protesters Mahsa Amini and Amir Nasr Azadani.

Its tail has images of Amini and Azadani, while writing on its body says 'No woman should be forced to cover her head' and 'No man should be hanged for saying this'.

Amini's arrest for not wearing a headscarf - and subsequent death in hospital after collapsing in custody - was the catalyst for mass protests in Iran in 2022.

Azadani, a former football player, was arrested during the protests and was given a jail term of 26 years.
During the men's World Cup in Qatar in 2022, matches involving Iran became focal points for protesters both inside and outside of the stadiums.

Iran is not represented at the Women's World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

Brazil, who landed in Brisbane on Tuesday, are in Group F alongside France, Jamaica and Panama.

FIFA and the Brazilian Football Federation - the CBF - did not immediately respond when asked to comment.
READ MORE

How protests have impacted support for Iran at the World Cup

An plane with a higher calling

The charter plane, a Dreamliner 787, has a humanitarian backstory.

It belongs to Argentinian filmmaker Enrique Piñeyro, and it's been used to evacuate refugees from various parts of the world.
Piñeyro's humanitarian organization, Solidaire, used the plane to evacuate hundreds of Afghanis following the US military's withdrawal from their country in mid-2022.

The Solidaire aircraft was also used to take Ukrainian refugees to other parts of Europe, working alongside NGOs that find them homes in other countries.
READ MORE

The next Qatar? Five Australian human rights issues that could face global scrutiny in 2023

Share
2 min read
Published 6 July 2023 7:21pm
Updated 6 July 2023 9:06pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Titanic tourist vessel missing

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

World

A tram stopping along Sydney Road in Melbourne.

There's something 'insulting' about this photo. Can you spot it?

Australia

A composite image of Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (left), and the Sydney Opera House.

The world's most liveable cities have been revealed. Here's how Australia ranked

Australia

A digital graphic showing power poles, money, blocks with ABC written on them, and a moneybox with a $1 coin being dropped into it.

The new financial year is here. From superannuation to the pension, here's what's changing

Australia

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

Here are the main arguments for and against enshrining the Voice.

Yes or No? Here are the key arguments for and against the Voice

Politics

A woman in a green dress is pictured with two younger men in suits.

My sons both told me they were gay. This is what happened next

Life

People at a beach.

State-by-state: Find out if you're living in one of the richest, or poorest, postcodes

Australia