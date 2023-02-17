Australia

Brisbane Olympic venues to be built under $7 billion deal

The funds will allow cover upgrades to nine venues and the construction of five new facilities, including a 17,000-seat Brisbane Arena at Roma Street.

Prime Minister Albanese and Queensland Premier Palaszczuk look out a window at a view of the city of Brisbane.

Prime Minister Albanese and Queensland Premier Palaszczuk have announced a $7 billion funding deal to build venues for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Source: AAP / Darren England

Key Points
  • The federal and Queensland governments agreed on a funding deal to build venues for the Brisbane Olympics.
  • One of the five new venues to be built includes a 17,000-seat Brisbane Arena at Roma Street.
  • More than 80 per cent of the infrastructure already exists, said Premier Palaszczuk.
A landmark $7 billion funding deal for Brisbane 2032 Olympic venues has been signed by the Queensland and federal governments.

However, the overhaul of the Gabba stadium will be solely funded by the Queensland government, while the federal government will foot the entire bill of a new 17,000-seat Brisbane Arena at Roma Street.

The two projects will make up the bulk of the spending, while nearly $2 billion has been earmarked to upgrade existing venues and build smaller facilities.
READ MORE

Sharing the stage: Is it time to merge the Olympics and Paralympics?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk signed the agreement in Brisbane on Friday.

"I know, as a Sydneysider, the difference a games can make," Mr Albanese said.

"This will consolidate this great city as a global city, as a global powerhouse."

The Brisbane arena project will include a drop-in swimming pool that will be removed after the games to create an entertainment venue.

"That will be a venue that will last for many decades into the future," the prime minister said.

Gabba rebuild will expand seating to 50,000

The state has committed $2.7 billion for the Gabba rebuild, increasing its capacity by 8,000 seats to 50,000, and land between the stadium and nearby Southbank will be declared a priority development area.

"This is about setting Queensland up not just for the next 10 years but the 10 years thereafter," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The premier acknowledged commodity prices meant the Gabba project was getting more expensive.
READ MORE

Australia clarifies position on Ukraine's call to ban Russia, Belarus from 2024 Olympics

"This is happening with projects all around the world," she said.

More than 80 per cent of the infrastructure already exists, much on the Gold Coast which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the premier said.

Both governments will commit to jointly funding almost $1.87 billion for five new venues and upgrading nine existing venues.

The new venues include indoor sports centres at Breakfast Creek, Chandler, Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay to host basketball, wheelchair basketball, gymnastics and boxing.

There will also be a new whitewater venue in Redlands for canoe events and potentially a new indoor sports centre at Logan for training or competition.
Share
2 min read
Published 17 February 2023 at 4:34pm
Source: AAP
Tags
Sport

Recommended for you

Meiqing followed his winery dream from China. Now, his losses are soaring past $1 million

Australia

You'll never guess where Louisa is really from — and she's not alone

Australia

'Shocking evidence': A former Australian prime minister is part of a plan to jail Vladimir Putin

World

These Australian islands had one of the highest suicide rates in the world. Bernard made it his mission to help

Welfare

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life

TJ called an employment service provider for advice. They say an agent made jokes about suicide

Australia

Nearly a year since Russia's invasion, Ukraine's envoy has a warning for Australia

World

Who is Taryn Brumfitt? The 2023 Australian of the Year

Australia