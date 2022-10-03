Brittany Higgins details alleged rape in police interview played to court

Former Liberal party staffer Brittany Higgins was the first to give evidence, in her high-profile rape case at the ACT Supreme Court.





Her interview with Australian Federal Police (AFP) was played to the court, where she detailed her alleged sexual assault by former colleague Bruce Lehrmann at Parliament House.





Ms Higgins told officers she was "falling all over the place" when walking into Parliament House, a reference to her intoxication on the night in March 2019.





Advertisement

"I remember being on the couch as he was raping me, I felt like he was almost finished … I felt like it had been going on for a while," she was recorded telling officers.





"He had his knee on my thigh … I couldn’t get him off me.





"I was crying through the entire process … I said no at least half a dozen times."





Ms Higgins appeared upset and wiped her eyes, after her own interview with police was played to the court.



Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann (left) is accused of raping colleague Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS In outlining his evidence the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC, said Ms Higgins could not have consented to sex, because of her state of intoxication.





He said she recalled that night "she was as drunk as she had ever been."





Mr Drumgold alleged Mr Lehrmann has provided three different reasons for the late night return to Parliament following the night of drinking.





The reasons included to pick up documents, drink whiskey, and prepare documents for Question Time.





Bruce Lehrmann denies having sex with Ms Higgins and has pleaded not guilty.





His barrister, Steve Whybrow, lamented the media coverage of the matter. He said his client has been subject to "trial by media."





He quoted American writer Mark Twain to say the media "never let the truth get in the way of a good story".





"This case is the epitome of this phrase," he told the court.



Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins will return to the witness stand on Wednesday. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS Mr Whybrow said he will seek to prove "massive inconsistencies and holes in the versions of events she [Ms Higgins] gave to police".





Ms Higgins will return to the witness stand on Wednesday.





More than 50 witnesses will be called in total, including Senator Linda Reynolds, former politician Steven Ciobo, and high-profile journalists Lisa Wilkinson and Samantha Maiden.





Former Minister Michaelia Cash, and former chief of staff to Scott Morrison, John Kunkel, are listed as potential witnesses.





The trial is expected to run for up to six weeks.



